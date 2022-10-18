Podcast: ACSH Goes To Dr Phil; Cancers Have A 'Fungal Biome'

Image by PDPics via Pixabay

Join our directors of bio-sciences and chemistry, Cameron English and Dr. Josh Bloom, as they break down these stories on episode 24 of the Science Dispatch podcast.

An Israeli group has discovered that some cancers can be identified by blood tests that identify the DNA of different fungi that grow within different tumors. Could this be a breakthrough in cancer screening? Or maybe more? A strange but fascinating theory.

Cameron English recently appeared on "Dr. Phil" to discuss the fat-acceptance movement—a dangerous, misnamed "social justice" cause that needs to die an abrupt death. Let's break down the debate that ensued.

