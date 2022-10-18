ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: ACSH Goes To Dr Phil; Cancers Have A 'Fungal Biome'

 3 days ago
Image by PDPics via Pixabay

Join our directors of bio-sciences and chemistry, Cameron English and Dr. Josh Bloom, as they break down these stories on episode 24 of the Science Dispatch podcast.

An Israeli group has discovered that some cancers can be identified by blood tests that identify the DNA of different fungi that grow within different tumors. Could this be a breakthrough in cancer screening? Or maybe more? A strange but fascinating theory.

Cameron English recently appeared on "Dr. Phil" to discuss the fat-acceptance movement—a dangerous, misnamed "social justice" cause that needs to die an abrupt death. Let's break down the debate that ensued.

Listen to the Science Dispatch on iTunes Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast app. Join our Dispatch newsletter to get these stories and more delivered to your inbox.

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

