Drake and 21 Savage are releasing an album together this week. The pair announced that Her Loss will be here on Friday (Oct. 28) in the middle of their new "Jimmy Cooks" music video, which arrived late Saturday afternoon, 21 Savage's birthday.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhen We Were Young Festival Cancels Opening Day Due to High Wind ConcernsLizzo Says Supreme Court "Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights" With Roe v. Wade DecisionBlink-182 Reuniting Classic Lineup With Tom DeLonge for 2023 World Tour, New Single At the 1:25 mark in the Mahfuz Sultan-directed clip, the pair snuck in the title and release date for the new album. The Honestly, Nevermind track "Jimmy Cooks" (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on Degrassi: The Next Generation) is the pair's latest collab, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 over the summer, making it Drake's 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage's second. Watch Drake and 21 Savage's "Jimmy Cooks" video and check out the album announcement below.

15 MINUTES AGO