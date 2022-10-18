Read full article on original website
JHS Pedals partners with Madison Cunningham for signature Artificial Blonde vibrato pedal
The indie artist's sleek stompbox seeks to supply her signature sound, which had previously been provided by a custom JHS prototype. JHS Pedals has teamed up with Madison Cunningham for the Artificial Blonde – a signature vibrato pedal that aims to deliver some of the folk-rock singer-songwriter’s trademark tones.
3 Eddie Van Halen-signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitars – and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica – hit the auction block
The trio of stage-played six-strings come with certificates of authenticity and photographic evidence of Van Halen wielding them across various dates in 2007. Over the past two years, there have been a number of Eddie Van Halen-signed electric guitars sold at auction, and now Heritage Auctions has thrown four more into the mix: three Van Halen-signed and stage-played Charvel EVH Art Series guitars, and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica.
Supro looks to offer vintage crunch in abundance with new Amulet 1x10 combo amp
Inspired by the vintage tones offered by the great Supros of yore, the Amulet 1x10 is an all-tube guitar amp designed for the studio, smaller gigs and quiet practice. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He's been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Moog's Moogerfooger effects pedals are back (as plugins)
Now, every pedal in the lineup – seven in total – has been brought back to life, but as a plugin.
Fender opens its Mod Shop custom guitar builder to countries outside the US for the first time
Now, for the first time, the Fender Mod Shop has opened its digital doors to customers outside the United States.
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’ in New “Jimmy Cooks” Music Video
Drake and 21 Savage are releasing an album together this week. The pair announced that Her Loss will be here on Friday (Oct. 28) in the middle of their new “Jimmy Cooks” music video, which arrived late Saturday afternoon, 21 Savage’s birthday.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhen We Were Young Festival Cancels Opening Day Due to High Wind ConcernsLizzo Says Supreme Court "Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights" With Roe v. Wade DecisionBlink-182 Reuniting Classic Lineup With Tom DeLonge for 2023 World Tour, New Single At the 1:25 mark in the Mahfuz Sultan-directed clip, the pair snuck in the title and release date for the new album. The Honestly, Nevermind track “Jimmy Cooks” (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on Degrassi: The Next Generation) is the pair’s latest collab, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 over the summer, making it Drake’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage’s second. Watch Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” video and check out the album announcement below. This story previously appeared on Billboard.com. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
Meet Dom Martin, the Belfast-born guitarist who may just be Rory Gallagher’s musical inheritor
They start guitar players young in Ulster. Dom Martin began playing aged 5, but after support slots with Eric Gales and a thrilling new album, is this the next blues-rock great from the six counties?. “My father held me over a guitar the day I was born and I just...
Hear John Lennon sing Yellow Submarine as a melancholy acoustic ballad in this unearthed Revolver outtake
Lifted from the upcoming Revolver: Special Edition reissue, the newly discovered cut is a far cry from the peppy upbeat version that eventually made it onto the 1966 album. Ahead of the arrival of the Special Edition reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 studio LP Revolver, a never-before-heard demo of Yellow Submarine – one that sees John Lennon perform it as a solo acoustic guitar ballad – has been released.
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
Blackbyrd McKnight on his tumultuous tenure with Red Hot Chili Peppers, the secret to great funk guitar playing, and why Jimi Hendrix is far from overrated
He's played with everyone from George Clinton to Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and the Chili Peppers. We catch up with DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight for a far-reaching chat about his extraordinary career. Over the course of a 50-year career in music, DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight has scrawled his signature across...
Okay Kaya – “Inside Of A Plum”
In a couple weeks, Kaya Wilkins is releasing her third album as Okay Kaya, SAP. She’s shared “Spinal Tap” and “Jolene From Her Own Perspective” from it so far, and today she’s back with a new one, “Inside Of A Plum,” which has strings and overlapping vocals and was inspired by ketamine therapy. “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” Wilkins said. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Watch a video, which used DALL·E 2 – OpenAI in collaboration with Austin Lee, below.
The Meaning Behind AC/DC’s Bon Scott Tribute “Hells Bells”
Several months after the death of AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott on Feb. 19, 1980, the band decided that they would continue on with new singer Brian Johnson and started recording their seminal album Back in Black. A tribute to Scott, Back in Black sold more than 50 million copies worldwide...
Sophie May on confronting TikTok-fried attention spans and setting Leonard Cohen-style arpeggios to slam poetry
The rising TikTok star is building a sound of Gen Z confessionals of love stories gone wrong, and writing, recording, and learning on a Squier Mustang as she goes... During the 2020 lockdown, singer/songwriter Sophie May was really churning out the content for her newly minted TikTok channel (200k followers, 3.8m likes, both rising fast).
Watch Instagram and TikTok shredder Vixen tear up Jackson's new American Series Soloist SL3 in killer shred video
Last month, Jackson debuted its first-ever made-in-Corona guitars with the radically revamped American Series Soloist SL3. Designed for “speed, precision and power”, the forward-thinking electric guitar takes the “best of the best from Jackson design history to create an elite tool for the modern player”. Sam...
Buddy Guy announces farewell tour, featuring Eric Gales, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Ally Venable and more
Tom Hambridge and King Solomon Hicks will also join the blues guitar veteran, who bids adieu to extensive touring. Buddy Guy has announced his retirement from extensive touring, with the legendary blues guitar veteran set to embark on a Damn Right Farewell tour early next year. Guy has had one...
