The Calgary Wranglers hit the road this weekend for their first pair of away games this season. They travelled to play the Colorado Eagles for somewhat of a playoff rematch. Both teams look a little different this time around but the players that were here last season remember the Heat beating the Eagles three games to one in their 2021-22 playoff series. The intensity didn’t translate much as the Colorado Eagles walked all over the Wranglers and beat them 6-2 on Friday.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO