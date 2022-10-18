ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Recap: Wranglers down to 0–3 record after blowout loss in Colorado

The Calgary Wranglers hit the road this weekend for their first pair of away games this season. They travelled to play the Colorado Eagles for somewhat of a playoff rematch. Both teams look a little different this time around but the players that were here last season remember the Heat beating the Eagles three games to one in their 2021-22 playoff series. The intensity didn’t translate much as the Colorado Eagles walked all over the Wranglers and beat them 6-2 on Friday.
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy