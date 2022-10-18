ADVISORY: Citywide Fire Drill & Simulated Fire Response

WHAT: Citywide fire drill & simulated fire response

WHO: Deputy Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson

Firefighters from Engine 22, Ladder 31 and our Fire Prevention & Code Division

WHERE: 12526 Richton Road, Philadelphia

WHEN: Thursday, October 20

6 p.m. Simulated fire response on Richton Road

7:30 p.m. Citywide fire drill

In an extension of Fire Prevention Week, the PFD will conduct a simulated response to a “fire” at a home on Richton Road on Thursday at 6 p.m. The family will use their practiced home escape plan to evacuate as firefighters from Engine 22 and Ladder 31 respond to the “incident.”

At 7:30 p.m., fire apparatus sirens will sound throughout the city to indicate the start of the citywide fire drill. All Philadelphians are urged to participate by putting their home escape plans to the test. Residents should:

Know two ways out of each room;

Be able to get outside within two minutes;

Have a family meeting place away from the house.

What if you don’t hear the sirens? Practice anyway!

Homes should have smoke alarms installed on every level, including the basement. If you need smoke alarms, call 311 and the Fire Department will install them for free.