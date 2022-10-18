City of Philadelphia shares evaluation of Community Crisis Intervention Program

This month, the City of Philadelphia’s Office for Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety (CJPS) received the results of the first phase of a two phase evaluation of its Community Crisis Intervention Program (CCIP), conducted by American Institutes for Research (AIR), an independent researcher.

What is CCIP?

CCIP uses credible messengers to serve as community crisis outreach workers to prevent and reduce gun violence in Philadelphia.

CCIP employs proactive strategies in communities most at risk of gun violence. These strategies are aimed at fostering meaningful relationships in neighborhoods impacted by violence, steering those who are involved in violence (or at high risk of becoming involved) into alternative, positive choices, mediating community conflicts, and responding to neighborhood crises related to violence.

The City partners with three community agencies to implement the Community Crisis Intervention Program. They are:

The Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network (PAAN): One of Philadelphia’s leading nonprofits addressing drug abuse and violence among our youth and families, PAAN is led by Executive Director, George Mosee, and was the City’s initial partner in CCIP.

Institute for the Development of African American Youth (IDAAY): IDAAY is a new partner with the CCIP program. Founded in 1991 by S. Archye Leacock and a colleague, IDAAY will focus on Philadelphia youth. They have a longstanding relationship with communities most vulnerable to gun violence and will play a vital role in the West and Southwest of Philadelphia.

Eddie’s House: Another new partner with CCIP, Eddie’s House was founded by two women, Shirley McGinley and Marion Campbell. Their mission is to “empower all those who struggle to be self-supporting.” They will focus on supporting the 18th Police District.

What did the evaluation show and how will the City respond?

The evaluation produced five unique recommendations for CJPS:

Response: CCIP will need to execute a bidding process to contract with an agency to conduct a retrospective outcome evaluation. In the meantime, CCIP will hire a data manager for the program to fine tune data collection, develop a system of oversight and accountability, and input measurements for programs to meet. This will help the program better assess the quality of referral services and how they impact their clients.

Response: CCIP is developing a theory of change from the process evaluation, in partnership with CCIP agencies. A comprehensive training and implementation process will be developed before new agency partners are onboarded.

Response: This analysis will be conducted by the organization that conducts the retrospective outcome evaluation.

Response: Data manager will address this recommendation. Through more sophisticated data collection and reporting, the data manager will streamline collection and analysis of data.

Response: The Office of Violence Prevention will hire both a Data Manager and a Program Director to oversee staffing, quality assurance, and data analyzation.

What is next for CCIP?

With the results of the process evaluation, AIR is moving forward with the second phase of the evaluation. Results will be announced in 2023.