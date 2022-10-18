ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huddleston, VA

Bedford County names new deputy county administrator starting Nov. 1

After a national search, County Administrator Robert Hiss announced that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s deputy county administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on Nov. 1. He has served as the assistant county administrator for New Kent County, Virginia, since 2019, which is the fastest growing county in Virginia. Stauder holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Science from James Madison University.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Bedford welcomes three administrators

During the Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Bergan introduced three new administrative employees who began this school year. The first was Suzanne Quesenberry, a school nutrition supervisor. Quesenberry was in this role before but went on to be food and beverage director...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Vinton History Museum schedule listed

The 2022 “Holiday Shoppe” at the Vinton History Museum was successful due to contributions of time, donations and spreading the word, the museum stated. Below is the museum’s schedule through the year. • Oct. 27 — Halloween Trick-or Treat, 3 p.m. (candy needed). • Nov. 5...
VINTON, VA
Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality

A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
SML Library to hold book sale

The public can shop a cornucopia of treasures at the Friends of the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library’s Fall Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone may also get in on the early deals if they shop at a members-only preview sale on Friday, Oct. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Not yet a Friend of the Library member? Join at the library and attend the preview sale for the best selection. Memberships may be purchased for as little as $10 in advance or at the door.
MONETA, VA

