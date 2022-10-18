The public can shop a cornucopia of treasures at the Friends of the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library’s Fall Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone may also get in on the early deals if they shop at a members-only preview sale on Friday, Oct. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Not yet a Friend of the Library member? Join at the library and attend the preview sale for the best selection. Memberships may be purchased for as little as $10 in advance or at the door.

