WTGS
Third suspect in Peppertree Lane murder arrested in Mexico, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported the third suspect involved in the murder of one and injuries of two others was arrested in Mexico and extradited to South Carolina. Police say Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was apprehended in Mexico and turned over to...
WTGS
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
WTGS
Beaufort County school leaders react to S.C. report card ratings
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education just released the 2022 school report cards which review school performance in each school district. The report cards assign each school a rating based on their academic growth and success ranging from excellent to unsatisfactory. According to Beaufort...
WTGS
Former Berkeley County Sheriff charged with DUI
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to jail records. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt was booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center Tuesday at 6:39 p.m. Goose Creek Police made the arrest. DeWitt was charged with second-degree driving...
WTGS
SC pastor arrested on nearly a dozen charges in decades-old case involving children
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An Andrews-area pastor was arrested Thursday on 11 warrants from Maryland in connection to a decades-old case involving minors, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. Thomas James Brackett, 59, was arrested at his home on Gapway Road without incident, deputies say. He...
WTGS
'I was a monster': Brittanee Drexel's killer speaks in court after guilty plea
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time on Wednesday, we heard from Raymond Moody – the man charged with murdering Brittanee Drexel. His statement was brief, but it was one the Drexel family waited 13 years to hear. “I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s...
WTGS
Former Sheriff refused sobriety test at time of DUI arrest: Report
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this week refused a field sobriety test despite officers noting a strong odor of alcohol on him, according to an incident report. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt, 71, was charged with second...
WTGS
Beaufort County School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department arrested a Beaufort County school district employee on Wednesday for criminal solicitation of a minor, according to officials. Daniel Fallon, 41, of Beaufort, was arrested as part of an undercover operation called "Rock the Boat." Investigators identified Fallon as a subject...
WTGS
Father arrested & charged after death of 2-year-old at Circle Drive, authorities say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Hemmingway Police Department officers arrested a father in the death of his two-year-old on Wednesday, October 19th. Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office has charged Tyrone Williams,42, with Homicide by Child Abuse. On September 7th, WCSO said deputies responded to Circle Drive to help Williamsburg EMS...
