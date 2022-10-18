ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
ATLANTA, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County school leaders react to S.C. report card ratings

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education just released the 2022 school report cards which review school performance in each school district. The report cards assign each school a rating based on their academic growth and success ranging from excellent to unsatisfactory. According to Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Former Berkeley County Sheriff charged with DUI

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to jail records. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt was booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center Tuesday at 6:39 p.m. Goose Creek Police made the arrest. DeWitt was charged with second-degree driving...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy