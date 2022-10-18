ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama players narrate homecoming ahead of Miss. State game

Alabama fans are ready for homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday against Mississippi State. Two of the best players in the Nick Saban era narrated a cool video for social media. Barrett Jones and Ha’Sean ‘Ha Ha’ Clinton-Dix won national championships for the Crimson Tide. Jones, a former All-American offensive lineman, started at right guard, left tackle, and center for three BCS National Championship teams. Clinton-Dix, a former Consensus All-American in 2013, shared a team-high four interceptions for Alabama’s 2012 BCS National Championship team. Both players discussed what made the University of Alabama special for them. Jones and Clinton-Dix had many great moments for the Tide, and both got drafted into the National Football League. They are forever grateful to call Tuscaloosa home and have the support of the Tide fans.
Former Alabama safety said Crimson Tide’s defense ‘looked godawful’ against Tennessee, challenges Will Anderson to be better

Before Alabama kicks off homecoming against Mississippi State, the media continues its thoughts from the Tennessee game. Roman Harper, a former Crimson Tide safety, is an analyst for SEC Network. He was high on Tennessee during the offseason, and the Volunteers defeated his Alma mater at Neyland Stadium last week. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gave a valiant effort coming off an injury, but Harper was honest in his assessment of the Tide during Friday’s segment on the Paul Finebaum Show.
Two players to watch for in Alabama’s matchup against Mississippi State

Could Alabama football be in for a special homecoming game against Mississippi State? After a loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide looks to right the ship and run the table to the College Football Playoff.
Alabama set to bounce back against Mississippi State – Bama Elite podcast

Alabama football is prepared to face Mississippi State after a loss to Tennessee. On Thursday, the “Bama Elite” podcast crew of Justin Smith and Stephen M. Smith for Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down the matchup for Saturday. The Crimson Tide is trying to get a victory on homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks reclassifies to 2023 class

Desmond Ricks announced he was reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class Saturday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites. The IMG product currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and others in his top ten. The former 2024 recruit said...
Alabama football looks to end high anxiety against Mississippi State

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave one of the telling signs behind the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, confirmed the sign in Monday’s interview. Saban and Anderson said the team suffered from ‘high anxiety’ in pregame. No one was chanting or having fun coming out of the tunnel, and Saban said the team ‘looked tight’ in pregame warmups. The lack of intensity put the Tide behind the 8-ball, and its defense got worked by the Volunteers.
Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen

Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
How Alabama plans to handle Jermaine Burton situation

Nick Saban discussed how Alabama football plans to handle Jermaine Burton allegedly pushing a Tennessee fan after Alabama’s loss to the Vols during his Wednesday press conference. A video surfaced Tuesday of the Alabama wide receiver allegedly pushing a Tennessee fan after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
