Bernard “Bernie” Edward Foley of LeMars, IA
Bernard “Bernie” Edward Foley, age 87, of LeMars, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his home in LeMars. A public visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 – 7 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Barb Wieland
Barb Wieland, 81 of Carroll, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott, assisted by Deacon Dave Prenger. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and the St. John Paul II Choir. Lector will be Frank Comito. Gift Bearers will be Barb's grandchildren. Eucharistic Minister will be Mary Jo Wieland. Casket Bearers will be Nick Kirsch, Ryan Hagge, Sean Hicks, Brady Burkheimer, Brett Burkheimer, and Dan McLean. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Barbara Wieland, 81 of Carroll, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Betty Zimmer of Boyer
Mass of Christian Burial for 95-year-old Betty Zimmer of Boyer will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 27 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery in Vail. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 P.M, Wednesday, October 26 with a Rosary at 4:45 P.M. She passed away Thursday, October 20 at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake.
Jefferson Police Report October 19, 2022
7:54am: A traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Central St. resulted in April hose, of Jefferson, being issued a citation for “Excessive Speed”. 12:10pm: An Officer was called to Elm St. and Central St. for a property damage vehicle collision. A 2004 International Dump Truck, owned by Andrew Murphy of Jefferson and operated by Eden Murphy of Jefferson, had been stopped on Central St., facing west, at the intersection with Elm St. A 2018 Ford F150, owned and operated by David Clifton, of Jefferson, was stopped directly behind the Murphy vehicle. The Murphy vehicle began to back up, to make room for a semi tractor / trailer to turn onto Central St. from Elm St. The Murphy vehicle backed into the Clifton vehicle. The Clifton vehicle received an estimated $3,000 damages to the front of the vehicle. There was no visible damage to the Murphy Vehicle. Eden Murphy was issued a citation for “Unsafe Backing Upon Highway”.
City Of Glidden Lifts Boil Advisory
Glidden city officials announced today (Saturday) the boil order issued earlier this week for customers on the community’s water system has been lifted. The advisory has been in place since Thursday afternoon following planned maintenance to the primary distribution meter and inspections at the city’s water tower. The order was lifted following two clear tests from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) showing no indication of bacterial or other contaminations. Officials thank residents for the patience and understanding for the advisory’s duration. Questions can be submitted to Glidden City Hall at 712-659-3010.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
Mills County Crash Claims One Life
(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
Suspected Great Lakes Gray Wolf Spotted In Carroll County Thursday
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a suspected Great Lakes gray wolf was recently spotted in Carroll County. DNR Fur and Wetlands Biologist Vince Evelsizer says the large canid was first reported in the area Thursday. Rough estimates place the animal at 75 to 100 pounds and...
Dale Christensen Obituary
Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Residents react to proposed gravel pit near Granger
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday night, more than 100 residents asked the Dallas County planning and zoning commission to deny a new gravel pit. Martin Marietta says it wants to dig up 70 acres of the 117-acre site just west of Granger. In the proposal, the sand and...
WCIRWA Lifts Boil Advisory For Eastern Crawford County
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) announced this (Thursday) morning the boil order issued for three eastern Crawford County townships has been lifted. The advisory was implemented earlier this week due to planned maintenance to some of the utility’s rural service mains. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the order. Customers with questions can contact WCIRWA at 712-655-2534.
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI
A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
Carroll County Supervisors To Open Bids Monday For Proposed Courthouse Improvements
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors expects to receive bids next week for the proposed HVAC improvements and remodel at the county courthouse. Due to conflicts with the bid submission deadline, the supervisors will meet at 1 p.m. Monday instead of their usual time Monday morning. Other items on the Oct. 24 agenda include additional discussions on the county’s contribution to the proposed Merchants Park improvement project, a request from Carroll County Conservation to add another staff member, and the Recorder’s Office quarterly report. The supervisors will close Monday’s meeting with a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5, “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” The board is not expected to take formal action upon returning to open session. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely can be found included with this story on our website.
Join The Carroll Lions Club Friday At Graham Park For The Annual Soup Day Fundraiser
It’s all-you-can-eat soups tomorrow (Friday) at the Graham Park shelter house as the Carroll Lions Club hosts its annual Soup Day fundraiser. Lions Club member Taylor Boyle says everyone is welcome to stop by and grab a bowl of their most popular varieties. Boyle adds all-you-can-eat soup is enough...
