The Carroll County Board of Supervisors expects to receive bids next week for the proposed HVAC improvements and remodel at the county courthouse. Due to conflicts with the bid submission deadline, the supervisors will meet at 1 p.m. Monday instead of their usual time Monday morning. Other items on the Oct. 24 agenda include additional discussions on the county’s contribution to the proposed Merchants Park improvement project, a request from Carroll County Conservation to add another staff member, and the Recorder’s Office quarterly report. The supervisors will close Monday’s meeting with a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5, “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” The board is not expected to take formal action upon returning to open session. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely can be found included with this story on our website.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO