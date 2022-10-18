Read full article on original website
Related
Meta Pixel hack leads to US healthcare provider data breach affecting 3 million patients
Advocate Aurora Health(AAH), a medical services provider serving Wisconsin and Illinois populace, was hit by a data breach affecting over 3,000,000 patients. According to the information available to Cybersecurity Insiders, AAH websites are loaded by Meta Pixel, and hackers used a vulnerability in the software tool to access information. Technically,...
New Study from Cloud Security Alliance and BigID Finds That Organizations Are Struggling to Track, Secure Sensitive Data in the Cloud
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today released the findings from Understanding Cloud Data Security and Priorities in 2022. The survey, conducted in partnership with BigID, the leading data intelligence platform for privacy, security, and governance, sought to better understand the industry’s knowledge, attitudes, and opinions regarding data security in the cloud.
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – OCTOBER 21, 2022
Ransomware derails big businesses as the Australian cyberattack spree and student loan forgiveness scam highlight a disturbing week in the cybersecurity world. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of October 21, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. FBI Warns That Fraudsters May Target Beneficiaries of Student Loan...
Australian Population Counting Faces consistent Cyber Threats
Australian Bureau of Statistics has made an official confirmation that it has defended its IT infrastructure from over a billion cyber-attacks. Dr David Gruen, a senior statistician, confirmed the news and added that the digital abuse on ABS was being carried since 2016, when a massive distributed denial of service attack led to downtime of digital census board for well over 40 hours.
Filling in the Blanks: Identifying a Gap in the Crowded Security Market
One of the best pieces of business advice for any entrepreneur is this: “Look for a problem to solve. Not a product to sell.”. My co-founder Oran Avraham and I met at university at the age of 14 and after becoming best friends, we vowed to one day launch a security company together. Obviously, cybersecurity is a large industry so narrowing down our focus became key to being successful in all of the noise of the market.
Putting the Brakes on Targeted Attacks Against Transit Agencies
We are living in a time where every person and business is vulnerable to cyberthreats. Mass transit agencies are no exception—in fact, they are appealing targets simply because, as part of the critical infrastructure, they help U.S. (and global) commerce and cities to run. If a transit agency is shut down and we can’t move people or goods, the criminals claim victory.
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. A key share of growing technology is blockchain. Blockchain technology permits entities to share information quickly and firmly while not compromising on security. The engineering blockchain has hit the marketplaces everywhere nowadays. And it’s because blockchain has many applications that deliver...
Microsoft suffers data breach leaking sensitive customer information
Microsoft has suffered a data breach that leads to leak of sensitive information of some of its customers. The technical blunder reportedly occurred on September 24th of this year because of a configuration error that made the server accessible to everyone on the internet, albeit with some technical knowledge. Prima...
Businesses shift toward compliance as code
The need for security is well understood by almost every business. If data and systems aren’t secure, they could be compromised and important information could end up in the hands of bad actors. The job of security teams is to put in place a secure architecture that defends against all different kinds of threats. However, what compliance is and the need for it isn’t always as clear to businesses.
The Case of Email Spoofing: How to Identify And Avoid Email Attacks
Email has a lot going for it. It’s quick, easy, and incredibly widely used. However, just like every other remote form of communication, it faces a glaring challenge. How can an email recipient be absolutely sure that the email is from who it says it’s from?. Welcome to...
