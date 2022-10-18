One of the best pieces of business advice for any entrepreneur is this: “Look for a problem to solve. Not a product to sell.”. My co-founder Oran Avraham and I met at university at the age of 14 and after becoming best friends, we vowed to one day launch a security company together. Obviously, cybersecurity is a large industry so narrowing down our focus became key to being successful in all of the noise of the market.

3 DAYS AGO