Alabama fans are ready for homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday against Mississippi State. Two of the best players in the Nick Saban era narrated a cool video for social media. Barrett Jones and Ha’Sean ‘Ha Ha’ Clinton-Dix won national championships for the Crimson Tide. Jones, a former All-American offensive lineman, started at right guard, left tackle, and center for three BCS National Championship teams. Clinton-Dix, a former Consensus All-American in 2013, shared a team-high four interceptions for Alabama’s 2012 BCS National Championship team. Both players discussed what made the University of Alabama special for them. Jones and Clinton-Dix had many great moments for the Tide, and both got drafted into the National Football League. They are forever grateful to call Tuscaloosa home and have the support of the Tide fans.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO