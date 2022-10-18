The Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of New Brockton has filed an application with ADEM for State Revolving Loan and American Rescue Funds to replace small and problematic water mains along CR 544 and CR 536. They have also applied for funding to add chlorination and de-chlorination equipment at their wastewater treatment plant. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at the New Brockton Town Hall located at 706 E McKinnon St, New Brockton, AL 36351 to acquaint citizens with the scope of the overall project. There will be a discussion on such items as economic and environmental impact, service area, alternatives, and other issues involving the project.

NEW BROCKTON, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO