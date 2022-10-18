Read full article on original website
Related
elba-clipper.com
Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
elba-clipper.com
Public Auction - Batten's Paint & Body
In accordance with S32 Chapter 13 codes of Alabama 1975, the following vehicles will be sold at auction on Wednesday, November 22, 2022 @ 8:00 a.m. at Batten’s Paint & Body, 1252 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, AL 36330. 2014 Chevrolet Malibu V.I.N (1G11H5SL7EF286279) 10/20,27-chg.
elba-clipper.com
Notice of Public Meeting: Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of New Brockton
The Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of New Brockton has filed an application with ADEM for State Revolving Loan and American Rescue Funds to replace small and problematic water mains along CR 544 and CR 536. They have also applied for funding to add chlorination and de-chlorination equipment at their wastewater treatment plant. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at the New Brockton Town Hall located at 706 E McKinnon St, New Brockton, AL 36351 to acquaint citizens with the scope of the overall project. There will be a discussion on such items as economic and environmental impact, service area, alternatives, and other issues involving the project.
elba-clipper.com
Coffee County, Alabama: Notice of General Election
Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code § 17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, do hereby give notice that the General Election will be conducted in Coffee County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The offices to appear on the ballot are as follows:
elba-clipper.com
Governor awards over $19 million to improve Alabama communities; Elba and New Brockton each to receive funds
Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, Oct. 13, announced she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities and counties, and included on the list were Elba and New Brockton. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate...
elba-clipper.com
Tigers offense leads the way in 55-27 win over Florala
The Elba Tigers gave a large homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about last Friday night as they needed only 17 offensive plays to post a wild 56-27 region win over the Florala Wildcats. Elba received the opening kickoff and needed only four plays to go 59 yards to grab an...
Comments / 0