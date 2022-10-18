ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opp, AL

Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival

Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
DOTHAN, AL
Public Auction - Batten's Paint & Body

In accordance with S32 Chapter 13 codes of Alabama 1975, the following vehicles will be sold at auction on Wednesday, November 22, 2022 @ 8:00 a.m. at Batten’s Paint & Body, 1252 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, AL 36330. 2014 Chevrolet Malibu V.I.N (1G11H5SL7EF286279) 10/20,27-chg.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Notice of Public Meeting: Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of New Brockton

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of New Brockton has filed an application with ADEM for State Revolving Loan and American Rescue Funds to replace small and problematic water mains along CR 544 and CR 536. They have also applied for funding to add chlorination and de-chlorination equipment at their wastewater treatment plant. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at the New Brockton Town Hall located at 706 E McKinnon St, New Brockton, AL 36351 to acquaint citizens with the scope of the overall project. There will be a discussion on such items as economic and environmental impact, service area, alternatives, and other issues involving the project.
NEW BROCKTON, AL
Coffee County, Alabama: Notice of General Election

Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code § 17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, do hereby give notice that the General Election will be conducted in Coffee County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The offices to appear on the ballot are as follows:
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Tigers offense leads the way in 55-27 win over Florala

The Elba Tigers gave a large homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about last Friday night as they needed only 17 offensive plays to post a wild 56-27 region win over the Florala Wildcats. Elba received the opening kickoff and needed only four plays to go 59 yards to grab an...
ELBA, AL

