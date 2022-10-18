Read full article on original website
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Popculture
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Renewed Their Vows
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said “I do” all over again!. Biel, 40, revealed that she and Timberlake, 41, renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, sharing a photo from their special day in her Instagram story. “From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it...
List of Witnesses and Evidence Against Harvey Weinstein Grows At L.A. Trial
Evidence corroborating the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers is stacking up against the former movie mogul. Prosecutors will be allowed to introduce to the jury witnesses who will back up testimony from women Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting. There will be nine accusers in total. Of the nine, Weinstein is on trial for raping four of them. The remainder are victims of uncharged sexual assaults by Weinstein.More from The Hollywood ReporterDanny Masterson Rape Case Not to "Become a Trial on Scientology," Says Judge'She Said' Premiere Honors Women Who Exposed Harvey Weinstein's Alleged MisconductMel Gibson Can Testify at Harvey Weinstein Trial,...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Surprising Request If She's Ever in a Coma
Khloe Kardashian has her wishes nailed down. The 38-year-old revealed during the latest episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," she and her family have constant chats about the procedures they have in place in case of untimely events. Kardashian revelation was spurred by her visit to mom Kris Jenner, who was in the midst of recovery after undergoing hip surgery.
