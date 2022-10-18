ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes...
WILLIS, TX
fox26houston.com

'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home

ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
ROSENBERG, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
californiaexaminer.net

Sheriff’s Office: Mother Fatally Stabbed 5-year-old Girl

On Sunday afternoon, a woman confessed to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death before bringing her corpse to a Tomball hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the girl had suffered one fatal “incision” to the neck. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Beall,...
TOMBALL, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Two people were arrested Monday morning on Marijuana Charges. Brenham Police report that late Monday morning at 11:10, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West for a moving violation. Corporal Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located. The driver, John Wilson, 33, of Clayton, Delaware, and the front seat passenger, Nathen Loff, 30 of Conroe, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX

