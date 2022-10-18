Read full article on original website
Convicted Killer Tells Jury to Sentence Him to Death After They Took 25 Minutes to Find Him Guilty of Murdering Texas Deputy
After representing himself in a losing effort, a convicted murderer told jurors they might as well sentence him to death. Robert Solis, 50, was just found guilty of capital murder for shooting and killing Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, in a September 2019 traffic stop. “Since you believe I’m...
cw39.com
DA: Former Harris County deputy constable indicted for bribery and theft
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A former deputy constable is accused of stealing from Vietnamese businesses while in uniform, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. And authorities are hoping to find more victims. Bobby Joe Espinosa, 39, was indicted Monday on two charges of bribery and one charge of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes...
fox26houston.com
'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
Driver arrested after smuggling 7 undocumented immigrants in Splendora, police say
Splendora police discovered the SUV filled with people while conducting a traffic stop. They soon realized they were being smuggled across state lines.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
Texas 5-year-old slain by mother for being ‘evil’
Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her.
fox26houston.com
Mother confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter at Tomball Park, had previous history with CPS
HOUSTON - A woman has confessed to killing her 5-year-old daughter at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Melissa Towne, 37, is behind bars, charged with capital murder. Harris County Sheriff's investigators said it happened around noon on Sunday. BACKGROUND: Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park:...
Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspicious grass fires
Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the community's help after a recent string of grass fires.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sending election monitors to Harris County
The announcement comes amid an audit of Harris County and three other counties' 2020 election results.
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
californiaexaminer.net
Sheriff’s Office: Mother Fatally Stabbed 5-year-old Girl
On Sunday afternoon, a woman confessed to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death before bringing her corpse to a Tomball hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the girl had suffered one fatal “incision” to the neck. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Beall,...
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
Body of missing Texas woman reportedly found in trunk of son's car in Nebraska
The body was discovered after a crash in Nebraska.
Blood, teeth found in home after teen, mother went missing in Texas, according to court records
HUMBLE, Texas — Blood, teeth and items in unexpected places were found in a house after a teenager and his mother were reported missing in Humble, Texas, according to court records. According to KPRC, the Nebraska State Patrol found Michelle Roenz’s body inside a car trunk Friday night and...
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested Monday morning on Marijuana Charges. Brenham Police report that late Monday morning at 11:10, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West for a moving violation. Corporal Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located. The driver, John Wilson, 33, of Clayton, Delaware, and the front seat passenger, Nathen Loff, 30 of Conroe, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
