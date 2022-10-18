NBA season preview: Golden State Warriors bid for back-to-back titles and LeBron James eyes scoring record as new year tips off

Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and Scottie Barnes had 17. VanVleet’s jumper with 38 seconds left brought the Raptors within one. But Royce O’Neale’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left wrapped up the victory.
Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 2-0 on the young season. Cole Anthony, who missed Orlando’s season-opening loss at Detroit with an illness two nights ago, scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Magic dropped to 0-2.
Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 27 points and Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson each had 23 as the San Antonio Spurs survived a frantic final minute flurry and beat the Indiana Pacers 137-134. The Spurs never trailed. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 27 points and started a late flurry with three free throws and a layup to make it 137-134 with 3.8 seconds left. Pacers rookie Benedict Mathurin could have forced overtime with a 3-pointer, but put up an airball. Indiana has not led in either game this season. It has not won since March 20, a 12-game stretch.
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John’s HOF nod
The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame because of accusations of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph...
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had 21 points. Zion Williamson had a quiet night in his first game at the Spectrum Center since leading Duke to the 2019 ACC Championship, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting. The Pelicans opened Wednesday night with a 130-108 victory at Brooklyn. Terry Rozier flirted with a triple-double for the Hornets with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Gordon Hayward had 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added seven assists.
49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks to Carolina for star running back Christian McCaffrey in hopes of providing a similar spark to the last time he made a big in-season trade in 2019, when he added receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
Former Raiders weigh in on grit, toughness with today’s game
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Coach Josh McDaniels and his staff are still looking for a full game of consistency from the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders (1-4) head into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-3-1), one former Raider who won a Super Bowl ring believes there is a solution. Former Raiders running back Frank Hawkins is calling for old-school Raiders toughness. The difference from 30-plus years ago, regarding Hawkins’ thought process is that rules have changed to protect the players while making health a priority.
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez. But Profar was ruled to have swung by third-base umpire Todd Tichenor. Profar slammed his helmet, yelled an expletive at Tichenor and then kicked his helmet before being ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett. Instead of a walk that would have put runners on first and second with no outs, it was an important first out for Domínguez, who retired the next two batters to complete a 4-2 win and give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.
Justin Verlander breaks records to hand Houston Astros series lead over New York Yankees
Astros ace Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six impressive innings to inspire Houston to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in its AL Championship Series opener on Wednesday. The 39-year-old pitcher set a major league record in the process, with his eighth postseason double-digit strikeout game of...
