Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
Saints are sinking fast. Here's one coaching adjustment that should be considered.
When a team falls to 2-5 anything and everything should be on the table. But is the defensive play-calling one of those things? We make a call for exactly that on the latest episode of Inside Black & Gold.
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime
The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen’s time as the New Orleans Saints head coach may be running out
The New Orleans Saints took another loss on Thursday Night Football against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. It was the same story as it has been all season. At some point, it isn’t just bad luck or unfortunate. Turnovers and penalties are simply just a trend for the Saints. That relates back to coaching at its core.
Yardbarker
NFL insider Jay Glazer: Sean Payton 'ain't going' to Carolina
Per Glazer, the Panthers' front office reached out to gauge Sean Payton's interest in the team's head-coaching position. Payton joined FOX Sports as a studio analyst before the start of the season. Glazer told the Panthers that the Super Bowl-winning coach "would be a good start but it ain't happening....
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints after loss to Cardinals
NEW ORLEANS — There just isn't a lot to say - turnovers, penalties, missed chances once again doomed the New Orleans Saints in a loss to a team - that on paper - they figure to be better than. Here's what some of the media is saying after the...
Montana State Sets Division I Record With Four Safeties in Game
The FCS program set an obscure mark on Saturday against Weber State.
Rockets And Bucks Starting Lineups
The Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.
lineups.com
DraftKings And Deadfellaz Collaborating On NFL Player NFTs
Plus, DratKings has expanded into the iGaming market with the DraftKings Casino platform. With the sports betting industry continuing to be competitive, DraftKings Sportsbook has also been getting more involved in the world of NFTs with the rollout of DraftKings Marketplace, which offers exclusive NFTs that users can buy, collect, and sell. Plus, DraftKings has just announced a partnership with the international NFT ecosystem Deadfellaz. Here’s what you need to know about the collaboration between Deadfellaz and DraftKings.
Pac-12 Football Results: Bo Nix Leads No. 10 Oregon Past No. 9 UCLA
Ducks quarterback throws five TD Passes. Stanford wins on overturned call
Comments / 0