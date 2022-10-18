ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen’s time as the New Orleans Saints head coach may be running out

The New Orleans Saints took another loss on Thursday Night Football against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. It was the same story as it has been all season. At some point, it isn’t just bad luck or unfortunate. Turnovers and penalties are simply just a trend for the Saints. That relates back to coaching at its core.
Yardbarker

NFL insider Jay Glazer: Sean Payton 'ain't going' to Carolina

Per Glazer, the Panthers' front office reached out to gauge Sean Payton's interest in the team's head-coaching position. Payton joined FOX Sports as a studio analyst before the start of the season. Glazer told the Panthers that the Super Bowl-winning coach "would be a good start but it ain't happening....
CHARLOTTE, NC
lineups.com

DraftKings And Deadfellaz Collaborating On NFL Player NFTs

Plus, DratKings has expanded into the iGaming market with the DraftKings Casino platform. With the sports betting industry continuing to be competitive, DraftKings Sportsbook has also been getting more involved in the world of NFTs with the rollout of DraftKings Marketplace, which offers exclusive NFTs that users can buy, collect, and sell. Plus, DraftKings has just announced a partnership with the international NFT ecosystem Deadfellaz. Here’s what you need to know about the collaboration between Deadfellaz and DraftKings.

