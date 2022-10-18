Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologizes to Suns’ employees following Robert Sarver investigation: report
NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized to employees of the Phoenix Suns on behalf of the league, following the investigation of owner Robert Sarver's workplace misconduct.
Steph Curry scores game-high 34 points but ‘off the charts’ Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets to victory
Despite Steph Curry scoring a game-high 34 points, the Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, going down 125-123 to the team they eliminated from the first round of the Western Conference playoffs in April. Curry added five rebounds and four...
Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 2-0 on the young season. Cole Anthony, who missed Orlando’s season-opening loss at Detroit with an illness two nights ago, scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Magic dropped to 0-2.
Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson’s home debut at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 17 points in his first home game at Madison Square Garden, Immanuel Quickley bounced back from a rough opener with 20 points and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 130-106 for their first victory of the season. RJ Barrett, who also struggled with his shot in an overtime loss in Memphis in the season opener, rebounded with 18 points. Obi Toppin scored 16, Julius Randle had 15 and the Knicks seized control late in the first quarter. Barrett was 3 for 18 on Wednesday, missing all six 3-point attempts. Quickley came off the bench and was scoreless, missing all six of his shots.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104
MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics topped the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics — whose most recent trip to Miami was a Game 7 win in that playoff series — outscored Miami 42-24 from 3-point range, and improved to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Tyler Herro scored 25 for Miami, which got 19 from Bam Adebayo, 18 from Jimmy Butler and 17 from Kyle Lowry.
Patrick Beverley Jokes That Paul George Should've Been Ejected on Opening Night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley had jokes for LA Clippers star Paul George
Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points. The Rockets led by 16 in the first half before the Grizzlies used a big run to start the third quarter and take the lead. Jalen Green, the second pick in the 2021 draft, led the Rockets with 33 points. But he struggled after halftime and scored just 13 points in the second half. Alperen Sengun added 23 points.
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had 21 points. Zion Williamson had a quiet night in his first game at the Spectrum Center since leading Duke to the 2019 ACC Championship, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting. The Pelicans opened Wednesday night with a 130-108 victory at Brooklyn. Terry Rozier flirted with a triple-double for the Hornets with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Gordon Hayward had 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added seven assists.
Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made hook shot with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with 16 points. Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 33 points. Lillard’s free throws with 33.9 seconds left tied it at 111. Booker missed a short jumper before Simons’ layup put Portland in front. Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton on the other end, but Ayton missed the first, then missed the second on purpose for a failed try at a tying basket.
French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd
PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama thrilled a crowd of 4,000 by leading his Paris-based club to a victory on Friday night. The 18-year-old Wembanyama is widely expected to be the first pick in next year’s NBA draft. He stands 7-foot-3 and has an unusual combination of size and skill. He scored 73 points in two exhibition games in Las Vegas earlier this month. On Friday night, he scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Paris-based Metropolitans 92 in a 113-88 win against Blois. He went 2 for 3 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds and five blocks. The crowd included 85-year-old former French Prime Minister Lionel Jospin.
Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and Scottie Barnes had 17. VanVleet’s jumper with 38 seconds left brought the Raptors within one. But Royce O’Neale’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left wrapped up the victory.
Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 27 points and Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson each had 23 as the San Antonio Spurs survived a frantic final minute flurry and beat the Indiana Pacers 137-134. The Spurs never trailed. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 27 points and started a late flurry with three free throws and a layup to make it 137-134 with 3.8 seconds left. Pacers rookie Benedict Mathurin could have forced overtime with a 3-pointer, but put up an airball. Indiana has not led in either game this season. It has not won since March 20, a 12-game stretch.
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez. But Profar was ruled to have swung by third-base umpire Todd Tichenor. Profar slammed his helmet, yelled an expletive at Tichenor and then kicked his helmet before being ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett. Instead of a walk that would have put runners on first and second with no outs, it was an important first out for Domínguez, who retired the next two batters to complete a 4-2 win and give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.
Former Raiders weigh in on grit, toughness with today’s game
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Coach Josh McDaniels and his staff are still looking for a full game of consistency from the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders (1-4) head into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-3-1), one former Raider who won a Super Bowl ring believes there is a solution. Former Raiders running back Frank Hawkins is calling for old-school Raiders toughness. The difference from 30-plus years ago, regarding Hawkins’ thought process is that rules have changed to protect the players while making health a priority.
49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks to Carolina for star running back Christian McCaffrey in hopes of providing a similar spark to the last time he made a big in-season trade in 2019, when he added receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
Tanking? Panthers positioned for No. 1 pick after CMC trade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Some might say it’s a rebuild. Others might go so far as to call it tanking. Either way, the Carolina Panthers already own the worst record in the NFL at 1-5 and find themselves well positioned to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and the franchise quarterback they’ve coveted for years. The Panthers’ offense was already dead last in the league before GM Scott Fitterer traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers and starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals. Fitterer said dealing McCaffrey was in the best interest of the future of the organization, but he refused to call it tanking.
No. 21 Cincinnati holds off SMU comeback attempt
Charles McClelland rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries and No. 21 Cincinnati survived a late comeback to take down
Chargers’ Allen game-time decision after productive practice
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen could return for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday despite the team’s bye coming up next week. The receiver has missed the past five games due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, but coach Brandon Staley said it will be a game-time decision. This is the second straight week Allen has been listed as limited in all the team’s practices, but he did participate in team and individual drills on Friday. Allen has not played since the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas.
