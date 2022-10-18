ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
styleblueprint.com

Haunted Mississippi: The Scariest Places + Their Stories

Tales of haunted locations, romantic vignettes, and eerie occurrences have long been kept intact by Mississippi’s tradition of storytelling. Here are six notoriously haunted places across the state and the stories behind them. McRaven House | Vicksburg, MS. More than 14 ghosts still haunt Mississippi’s “Most Haunted House,” McRaven....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Madison County Journal

18th Annual Scarecrow Car Show starts Friday

MADISON — The Scarecrow Cruise and Car Show is returning to the Montgomery House this year. Henri Fuselier, president of Mississippi Classic Cruisers, said they are expecting over 500 participants in the show this year, and all proceeds go to two charities the club supports, the Mississippi SIDs Foundation and Hope Hollow Ministries.
MADISON, MS
thisismysouth.com

O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit

O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
CANTON, MS
Elle

‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making

When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
JACKSON, MS
wessonnews.com

Cemetery negotiations

The Town is moving forward with negotiations to take over historic Wesson Cemetery. If the parties reach an agreement, Wesson Cemetery Association will dissolve and transfer the cemetery property and its funds to the Town. While the negotiations proceed, Wesson Alderman have tabled consideration of the installation of a new gate at the cemetery entrance on Eighth Street by American Iron Works for a total cost of $3,900 of which the Town would pay half under current arrangements with the Cemetery Association.
Natchez Democrat

Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth

With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Clinton considers re-zoning proposal, leaving local farmers concerned

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Farmers living on the outskirts of Clinton say their livelihoods are at risk now that the city is discussing changing some farmland into residential property. “To be told that we’re not important and our lifestyle is not a value to this city, is very heartbreaking,” said...
CLINTON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion

Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
PRENTISS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg native Tremayne Cole gets his first movie role

Vicksburg native Tremayne Cole has earned a role in the upcoming film “The System” which will air at the end of October. “I sent my portfolio to the casting director last year and when they called back I thought it was a joke at first,” Cole said.
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy