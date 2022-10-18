Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
styleblueprint.com
Haunted Mississippi: The Scariest Places + Their Stories
Tales of haunted locations, romantic vignettes, and eerie occurrences have long been kept intact by Mississippi’s tradition of storytelling. Here are six notoriously haunted places across the state and the stories behind them. McRaven House | Vicksburg, MS. More than 14 ghosts still haunt Mississippi’s “Most Haunted House,” McRaven....
Madison County Journal
18th Annual Scarecrow Car Show starts Friday
MADISON — The Scarecrow Cruise and Car Show is returning to the Montgomery House this year. Henri Fuselier, president of Mississippi Classic Cruisers, said they are expecting over 500 participants in the show this year, and all proceeds go to two charities the club supports, the Mississippi SIDs Foundation and Hope Hollow Ministries.
You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.
Liquor stores will soon be able to stay open later in Brookhaven, and beer and liquor will be sold on Sundays. The changes were voted on by the Brookhaven aldermen. The vote was not unanimous. Liquor stores in the city can open at 10 a.m. and must close at 8...
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi deer hunter reflects on life time of hunting
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Lifelong Hunter Andy Zimmerman has a lot of stories to tell from the 69 years he has hunted deer. Once a young man, he got his start by being a target shooter before hunting at the age of 17. His fondest memories of the woods are...
thisismysouth.com
O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit
O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
Elle
‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making
When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
hottytoddy.com
‘Coach Prime,’ My Special Aflac Ducks Surprise Patients at Children’s of Mississippi
Jackson State University’s Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders and a flock of My Special Aflac Ducks designed to comfort children with cancer or sickle cell disease brought smiles to patients at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi recently. “I’m happy to be...
wessonnews.com
Cemetery negotiations
The Town is moving forward with negotiations to take over historic Wesson Cemetery. If the parties reach an agreement, Wesson Cemetery Association will dissolve and transfer the cemetery property and its funds to the Town. While the negotiations proceed, Wesson Alderman have tabled consideration of the installation of a new gate at the cemetery entrance on Eighth Street by American Iron Works for a total cost of $3,900 of which the Town would pay half under current arrangements with the Cemetery Association.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg natives Jane Hopson, Maggie Roberson featured in National TV Commercial
UNIVERSITY, MS– Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. Two of those students are Vicksburg’s own Jane Hopson and Maggie Roberson. The 30-second commercial, titled...
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
Vicksburg Post
EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth
With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
WLBT
Clinton considers re-zoning proposal, leaving local farmers concerned
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Farmers living on the outskirts of Clinton say their livelihoods are at risk now that the city is discussing changing some farmland into residential property. “To be told that we’re not important and our lifestyle is not a value to this city, is very heartbreaking,” said...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
WLBT
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
prentissheadlight.com
Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion
Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native Tremayne Cole gets his first movie role
Vicksburg native Tremayne Cole has earned a role in the upcoming film “The System” which will air at the end of October. “I sent my portfolio to the casting director last year and when they called back I thought it was a joke at first,” Cole said.
