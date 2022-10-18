ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opinion: Taxing California Tribal Lands After They’re Returned Adds Insult to Injury

By Kerri J. Malloy
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olk9w_0idhOSk100
A Yurok tribe welcome sign on State Route 96 in Weitchpec in far north California. Photo courtesy of Caltrans

News feeds are being flooded with pro and con arguments about whether federally recognized tribes and licensed gambling companies should be allowed to offer online sports betting in California. Instead, #LandBack should be trending.

The #LandBack movement seeks to return lands to tribal nations. These lands, with few exceptions, are subject to state property taxes. The Legislature should amend California’s tax codes to exempt these lands from property taxes. Doing so would impede the exploitation of Indigenous peoples that has been part of the nation’s history since before its independence.

State property taxation was used to acquire Indigenous lands. The 1887 federal Dawes Act authorized the breaking up of Indigenous-held lands into parcels held in trust, and exempt from state property taxes, for a set period. When the exemption ended, many Indigenous people could not pay and forfeited their lands to the state, which then resold them.

Taxpayers may fear that eliminating property taxes would diminish needed revenues to support schools, roads and other public services. A system already exists to offset the loss of local property tax revenue that has provided $10.8 billion to states since 1977.

Under this system, the federal government makes payments in lieu of taxes for nontaxable federal lands, including reservations. Congress could expand the payments to automatically include lands returned to Indigenous nations. This would remove the threat of the repeat of the loss of lands for the inability or failure to pay state property taxes, while ensuring revenues for local governments to provide services.

In 2022, $549.4 million was distributed to 1,900 local governments to compensate for the nontaxable federal lands in their jurisdictions. Revenues generated from commercial activities on public lands fund these payments, eliminating the need for further congressional appropriations.

The #LandBack movement is gaining momentum and has already seen lands returned to tribes. Approximately 14,000 acres have been given back to the Indigenous peoples of California since 1995, when 3,900 acres were returned to the Inter-Tribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council in Mendocino County.

The city of Eureka made international headlines by returning all the parcels it owned on Tuluwat Island to the Wiyot Tribe in two land transfers in 2004 and 2019.

Land transfers had continued, with the most recent in May, when 40 acres above the North Fork of the American River in Placer County were returned to Colfax-Todds Valley Consolidated Tribe.

And, in a first for the San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland will create an easement on five acres within the city limits in Sequoia Point for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation and Sogorea Te’ Land Trust. The city will retain the title, with the easement providing exclusive rights for the tribe to use the property for ceremonial and cultural purposes.

Additional land returns could take place throughout the state with the transfer of excess state-owned land to Indigenous nations to fulfill the governor’s 2020 Statement of Administration Policy on Native American Ancestral Lands.

Mention of property taxes is missing from the speeches and press releases celebrating land return. Failure to address this important matter makes these feel-good moments fleeting and requires Indigenous nations to pay for the right to care for the lands they have called home since time immemorial.

Kerri J. Malloy is an assistant professor of Global Humanities at San José State University. He is an enrolled member of the Yurok Tribe. The author wrote this for CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.

Comments / 58

erica von schimpf
4d ago

It seems to me Indians are never satisfied everyone pays property taxes why should Indians be any different.

Reply(16)
16
shivwitts49
3d ago

I enjoy the ignorant comments here. they make me laugh, but they also tell me that very few actually understand native laws and taxation. tribal entities and the lands including things made from and off of that land and the enrolled tribal members making our working for those lands or entities are indeed free from taxation. but if a tribal member who is enrolled only works for a business on their enrolled rez, they pay federal tax unless the business is of goods created from the rez. if a tribal member works elsewhere they pay state and federal taxes. casino money is fed we rally taxed. there are many tax laws that involve our tribes and members, but to ignorantly say we do not pay taxes is ignorant to say.

Reply(2)
5
Penelope Briggs
3d ago

well, now wait just a minute...our government has bent over backwards and touched the ground to make ammends to native americans...for decades now every reasonable concession has been made to make right so many wrongs inflicted on these people's. however, EVERYONEand I mean EVERYONE needs to pay taxes. if you drive down a public street, if your neighborhood is lit at night by streetlights, if you have every called the police for assistance, if you go to the public library, etc...younger to.pay taxes. NOBODY rides for free. our government provides countless services to the general public...if you enjoy them...you got sta pay!

Reply
4
Related
CalMatters

Inside California’s overlooked political powerhouse

Note: The amazing Ben Christopher will be handling the newsletter on Monday and Tuesday. I’ll see you Wednesday! Don’t underestimate Kern County. This swath of land in the southern Central Valley produces 70% of California’s oil, and industry groups have already raised more than $8 million to gather signatures for a 2024 referendum to overturn […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

California’s Gas Price Rebates Are Going Out: Here’s What to Expect

California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality.  The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy