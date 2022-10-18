ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinajournal.com

Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Shaw University Hall of Fame: LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup was a key contributor to the success of the Shaw Lady Bears Women’s Basketball team. In her first season, she was selected to the All-CIAA rookie team, won 2005 CIA Women’s Basketball Championship, won 2005 South Regional Women’s Basketball Championship, and helped Shaw achieve their number one ranking in school history.
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

Have a look at NC State’s new basketball uniforms

Last season’s basketball uniforms were, y’know ... fine. Not the best. They are a thing of the past, though, and the look that NC State showed off on Instagram yesterday is a substantial improvement, in my opinion. See ‘em here:. (Flip over to the picture of Ernest...
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area

When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22nd

On Saturday, October 22nd, soul blues band Southern Avenue will be performing at the Old Library Site (310 S. Academy St. Cary, NC 27511) in downtown Cary at 7:00 PM. In addition to the live music, multiple food trucks will be stationed to feed concert-goers, as well as vendors serving beer & wine, including Cary’s Bond Brothers Beer Company and Chatham Street Wine Market.
CARY, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

The Town Of Cary Is Looking For Performers

Welcome the holiday season with the official Christmas tree lighting for the Town of Cary. This festive night features actors, singers, and musicians from the community and is capped by the lighting of our Official Town of Cary Christmas Tree. Auditions Do you sing, act, dance, or tell jokes?  The Town of Cary is looking […]
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy