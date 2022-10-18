Read full article on original website
Bryce Young The Master of The Scramble Drill on Homecoming Weekend
On an evening which the Alabama offense was a bit inconsistent, one aspect remained true, Bryce Young's wizardry at the quarterback was on full display. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner served as the engine behind the Crimson Tide's effort to stay on the path to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
Alabama Sleepwalks to Victory on Homecoming Against Bulldogs
The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1) took care of business on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium by beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3) by a pedestrian score of 30-6. The Tide was dominant defensively throughout the evening, keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard until the game's final play. "Well...
Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
The Crimson Tide Discipline Comes into Effect against Mississippi State
After a penalty-fueled loss last week to Tennesee, the Alabama Crimson Tide limited its penalties tonight in a 30-6 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Last week, the Crimson Tide gave the Volunteers 130 free yards off of 17 penalties. This week against the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide only had three penalties for twenty total yards.
Another Week, Another Marvelous Saban Sideline Explosion
Up by 30 points with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban could be seen completely losing his mind at the officials over what he felt was a poor defensive pass interference call against Malachi Moore in the end zone. The team had done a...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” Mississippi State Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team
The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban
Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
Preseason All-American Makes His Presence Felt in First Start
Preseason All-American's usually don't fall off of trees and appear for the first time in week eight. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to bear fruit from an everlasting tree. This time around, the tree produced five star, preseason All-American transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. The LSU transfer made his first...
Nick Saban Provides Context and Clarity to Jermaine Burton Incident in Knoxville
One of the ancillary storylines surrounding Alabama's contest with Mississippi State on Saturday night involved Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The transfer caught himself in the cross-hairs of scrutiny after he had not one, but two altercations with fans in the pandemonium that followed the Tide's upset loss to Tennessee last week.
Nick Saban Speaks On Criticism and Fans
Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, appeared on Hey Coach on Thursday night and received an interesting fan question during the show. Saban was asked about “reverse rat poison” and the team’s response to all of the criticism after the loss to Tennessee. “Well you know I try...
American Christian Academy Dismantles Montevallo
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots defeated the Montevallo Bulldogs on senior night, 24-7, on Veterans Memorial Parkway. The game started slow, as both teams started the game going three-and-out. Both squads...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
Hale County Halts Sipsey Playoff Hopes
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Hale County rolled into Buhl on Friday for a region matchup with the Sipsey Valley Bears that carried massive playoff implications. The Wildcats fought back in the second half with brutal physicality and edged out the Bears 32-24, all but eliminating them from playoff contention.
Druid City Derby’s Junior Roller Derby League Debut Bout Set for Late October
Tuscaloosa's first junior roller derby league will soon make their debut, with the team's first bout set for October 29. According to a release, the Druid City Daredevils, which was created in June, will host the bout at the University of Alabama Recreation Center South Gym, located at 400 Peter Bryce Boulevard.
Junior League of Tuscaloosa Hosts Holiday Movie Fundraiser
The holiday season is upon us and The Junior League of Tuscaloosa (JLT) is hosting its newest fundraiser and community event, "Merry & Bright," at the Bama Theatre on Saturday, December 17. This is an event where families can enjoy Christmas classics at the newly renovated Bama Theatre located at...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Can Now Earn 18 Free Credit Hours at Shelton State
Students at Tuscaloosa City schools who are dually enrolled at Shelton State Community College will now be able to earn up to 18 hours of college credit free of charge, area leaders announced Tuesday. Money from mayor Walt Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan already allows dually-enrolled TCS students to receive...
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke
The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
