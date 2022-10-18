Read full article on original website
Related
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
lastwordonsports.com
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Sporting News
Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 7 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 7. Check out all of our Week 7 fantasy football content >>. If you want...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
fantasypros.com
Will Dak Prescott Play in Week 7? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Dak Prescott injured his thumb in Week 1, had it surgically repaired, and has not played since. While his rehab has progressed quickly, there is still some question about whether this is the week he will take the reins back from backup QB Cooper Rush, who led the Cowboys to a 5-1 record in Prescott’s absence. In a week filled with top players on bye weeks, fantasy managers could benefit from getting the 29-year-old back on the field. So will Dak Prescott play in Week 7?
fantasypros.com
10 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Kenneth Walker, Jaylen Waddle, Joe Mixon, Trevor Lawrence (Week 7)
So close! If not for a very sluggish start to the Bills-Chiefs game, I might have been snidely sipping tea (pinkies up, of course) with another perfect prediction. Stefon Diggs was dangerously close to 150 yards and two touchdowns (148/1), but the thoroughly enjoyable game only reached a total of 44. Under bettors rejoice!
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
fantasypros.com
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 7 (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’re in the thick of it now. With six weeks of football behind us, we’re just entering the phase where the worst fantasy teams start to give up, and stop competing on the waiver wire. At the same time, this is week 2/8 of byes, so there will be more competition for streamers. The 99%-rostered Bills defense is one of those missing, so that’s at least one team in every league streaming a defense who wasn’t before. That means it’s all the more important to get your waiver claims in on Tuesday, rather than being lazy like me and just taking the best available defense on Thursday afternoon.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Last Call on Jameson Williams
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
Week 7 NFL DFS Primer: Saints at Cardinals Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
A pair of 2-4 teams square off on Thursday Night Football. Sure, their records haven’t been anything to write home about. Still, the Saints and Cardinals are in the thick of the hunt for their respective divisions. The teams ahead of them have 3-3 records. Thus, New Orleans and Arizona are motivated to win this week and forge forward. The spread reflects a likely close game, and the final thoughts about lineup construction consider that.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Sweep: Melvin Gordon, Chris Olave, Robbie Anderson, Marquise Brown
The NFL news cycle is 24/7, especially during the season. For fantasy football managers, it can be overwhelming to stay on top of all of the news and the fantasy-relevant analysis that comes with it. That’s where the Fantasy Football Sweep comes in. With this article, I’ll attempt to...
fantasypros.com
Week 7 RBs & WRs to Buy Low or Sell High: Should You Trade Jonathan Taylor? (Ep. 976)
Joey P., Big Pod Energy, and Corey Buschlen (@FootballStock) share their thoughts on this week's most traded players and shed light on the best buy-low and sell-high trade targets heading into Week 7! Who are we trading for or trading away? The Pros will tell you!. Sponsors:. Birddogs - Birddogs...
Comments / 0