We’re in the thick of it now. With six weeks of football behind us, we’re just entering the phase where the worst fantasy teams start to give up, and stop competing on the waiver wire. At the same time, this is week 2/8 of byes, so there will be more competition for streamers. The 99%-rostered Bills defense is one of those missing, so that’s at least one team in every league streaming a defense who wasn’t before. That means it’s all the more important to get your waiver claims in on Tuesday, rather than being lazy like me and just taking the best available defense on Thursday afternoon.

2 DAYS AGO