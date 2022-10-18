Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s home vandalized by anti-development activists

Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Voter registration drive held in Kingston area of Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As election day approaches, folks in the Kingston area of Birmingham were given a chance to register to vote. The Morrell Todd Homes Resident Council along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a voter registration drive Saturday. The organizers held the event to stress the...
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Food court for food trucks coming to downtown Birmingham starting Monday
Birmingham attorney and retail developer Eric Guster has a new vision for downtown, a food court specifically designed for food trucks. Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. North last year, which used to be a Waffle House, in order to create a space specially designed food trucks to gather and sell to hungry patrons.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County commissioners weigh pros and cons of proposed amphitheater in North Birmingham
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on that plan for a $50 million amphitheater potentially going to North Birmingham. The Jefferson County Commission president says Live Nation approached them about the possibility of the venue. It’s seen by many Birmingham area leaders as a good investment, but not everyone...
Bham Now
7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out
Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. cemetery board finally taking action to clean up abandoned, closed cemeteries
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After our reporting helped spark legislation to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County, the cleanup process is finally about to get underway. Last week, the board finally took action and voted a contractor to clean up Pine Hill and Shadowlawn cemeteries with work starting in the next 30 days.
communityjournal.net
Newly Opened Birmingham Coffee Shop Gives the Homeless Chance to Work
Troy Whetstone, owner of the newly opened Modern House Coffee Shop in Titusville, said he wasn’t one for coffee until recently. “I’ll go grab a Mountain Dew if I need some hype,” Whetstone said. Modern House, which has been in the works since 2019, held its...
Alabama teen shot outside apartment complex dies
An Alabama teen shot on Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities reported Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Ty’nez Lloyd Durden, 17, a student at Woodlawn High School. Durden was shot Monday night outside an apartment...
wvtm13.com
Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
wvtm13.com
Barricades block profits for City Walk businesses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The frustration is heating up at Eugene's Hot Chicken. When the City Walk originally opened across the street in July, owner Zebbie Carney looked forward to a boost in business. “We went through 24 months and the pandemic and construction on both sides of us, so...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting at southwest Birmingham club
A 46-year-old man has been convicted in a deadly 2020 shooting outside a Birmingham club. A Jefferson County jury Thursday found Lathedrick Miles guilty of murder in the slaying of 21-year-old Travars Wages. Wages was found shot outside the Wages Event Center at 2726 Pearson Ave. Southwest around 2:41 a.m....
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Commission discusses benefits and concerns of Birmingham amphitheatre
Developing the former Carraway Hospital site to an amphitheatre in Birmingham is estimated to cost about $50 million. The city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), and Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau would each contribute $5 million. The initial discussion was brought up during a meeting...
Bham Now
NEW: Food truck court opens in Birmingham—see which trucks are signing up
Attention foodies! Say so long to the days of chasing down your favorite food trucks—Downtown Birmingham is opening a food truck court where the city’s eateries on wheels can park and stay put. Read on to learn the who, what, when, where and why. Food truck haven. According...
17-year-old Woodlawn High School student dies days after shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A teen shot earlier this week in Birmingham has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ty’nez Lloyd Durden. He was 17 and attended Woodlawn High School. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Ty’nez Durden, a student at Woodlawn High School,’' Superintendent Mark...
wvtm13.com
Human remains found behind Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
wvtm13.com
13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
wvtm13.com
Medical license suspended for Trussville doctor charged with human trafficking
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A state commission voted to suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla on Friday. Investigators charged Earla earlier this month with human trafficking of a minor after the FBI arranged a meet-up with Earla and who he thought was a teenage patient. The Alabama Medical...
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
