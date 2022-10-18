The phrase “new year, new me” is a popular sentiment when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, but what about new school years? As part of the new school year at Linganore High School (LHS), a new school logo was launched. Traditionally, the mascot of the school is the Lancer– a Native American figure. So, in the past, the logo consisted of a feathered spear and a crest. This year, the logo has been quietly modified and re-released.

