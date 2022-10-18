Read full article on original website
Horton to lead Michigan Cattlemen’s Association
The Michigan Cattlemen’s Association has named a new Executive Vice President to lead the organization. Sara Horton tells Brownfield she looks forward to growing membership, updating the Michigan Beef Expo program, and assisting the needs of the state’s cattle industry. “I have a lot of good ideas for...
HPAI detected in commercial flock of gamebirds in Nebraska
There is another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says that brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The department says it will establish a 6.2-mile control...
Farm to School efforts overcoming barriers in supply chains
More funding for Michigan’s child nutrition programs to source local foods is adding value to the state’s ag economy but running into challenges along the supply chain. The state plans to invest more than $9 million in the 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms program in the 2023 fiscal year.
Recognizing the history of barns and farms this fall
The president of the Indiana Barn Foundation is encouraging people to notice the different features of barns as outdoor fall activities pick up. Kent Yeager tells Brownfield, “fall is a great time to look at barns as leaves start to fall and you can see some of these barns much better. With people often tending to drive and pay more attention to the countryside with leaves changing color, it’s a great time to look at these barns.”
Wisconsin’s Governor channels more COVID money to hunger relief
Wisconsin’s Governor is sending another 10 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan to hunger relief efforts. Tony Evers announced Thursday the dollars would be split evenly between Feeding Wisconsin and Hunger Task Force. Since May 2020, the Governor has allocated a total of $65 million in ARPA funds...
Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Dallas County non-commercial backyard flock. This is the first detection of HPAI in Iowa since May. State officials say all 48 birds in the mixed species flock have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.
Late arrival of tar spot didn’t have a big impact on yields in SE Iowa
A technical agronomist says while tar spot showed up across much of the Corn Belt this year, its impact wasn’t as bad as it could have been in his area. Jeremy Miner covers southeast Iowa for Channel. “We weren’t dealing with any issues where tar spot that actually killed plants early and really take off the top end yield off,” he says. “Most came in late enough that I think we were able to avoid a lot of those yield-loss situations there.”
