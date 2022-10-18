Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Maryland's Smith Island Cake Claimed To Be 'Gateway To Obesity' In New Study
Maryland's Smith Island Cake has been named as a ‘gateway food to obesity', according to a new study released by DrugGenius.com. A survey of over 3,000 respondents found that almost 1 in 3 Marylanders admit to eating just one sweet treat that triggers them into a spell of unhealthy eating, with the Maryland State Dessert being a big culprit, DrugGenius.com continues.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Deep Creek Lake, MD
The Deep Creek area in Maryland includes regions surrounding Deep Creek Lake. The lake itself is in the City of McHenry in Garrett County. The region is known for its outdoor activities, no matter the season. Go fishing or boating on the lake in the summer; join the festivities at...
wypr.org
Maryland respiratory virus outbreak among children overwhelming hospitals
Maryland pediatric hospitals are seeing high numbers of respiratory illnesses, filling beds and overwhelming facilities. University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and other medical organizations in Maryland and surrounding states have too many patients and not enough beds. “Our beds are full every day,” said...
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
Wbaltv.com
Doctor explains surge in RSV cases among children in Maryland
Maryland hospitals are seeing a surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases, like much of the nation. The illness usually hits in the winter, but it has hit earlier. "It's come pretty strong. It's been pretty severe this year where lots of kids are wheezing. It tends to be infecting a lot of the older kids, like toddlers, instead of just the infants we usually see with RSV," said Dr. Scott Krugman, vice chair of pediatrics at Sinai Hospital.
lhslance.org
Linganore logo debate: Appropriate or appropriated?
The phrase “new year, new me” is a popular sentiment when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, but what about new school years? As part of the new school year at Linganore High School (LHS), a new school logo was launched. Traditionally, the mascot of the school is the Lancer– a Native American figure. So, in the past, the logo consisted of a feathered spear and a crest. This year, the logo has been quietly modified and re-released.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
RSV cases fill up hospital pediatric beds
BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Hospitals across the country are dealing with an unprecedented early spike in respiratory illness in children. Children’s National Hospital in D.C. is nearing capacity, in part because of these infections, including RSV. Right now, some hospitals in Maryland are reporting higher cases and some are at capacity for pediatric beds.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops
- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
Wbaltv.com
MDH announces first human monkeypox-related death in Maryland
The Maryland Department of Health announced Friday the state's first human monkeypox-related death of a resident. The department confirmed the death of the Maryland resident in which human monkeypox was a contributing factor. Video below: Monkeypox vaccine clinics open in Baltimore as caseload slows. The resident was immunocompromised, resulting in...
wypr.org
Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour
Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
mocoshow.com
Trippy Tacos in Glenmont Named “Absolute Best Nachos in Maryland” by Mashed
Mashed is a global, multi-platform food brand with an audience of 25 million monthly readers and over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. They recently released a list of the “absolute best nachos in every state” and Glenmont’s very own Trippy Tacos earned the nod for Maryland. Per...
Bay Net
One Of The Most Dangerous Times Of The Year
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every holiday, fire and rescue services harp on safety precautions that help cut down on the dangers posed by the holiday season. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) states that “Almost half of home fires (47 percent) and more than half (54 percent) of home fire deaths occur in the cooler months of November through March.” This is caused by a combination of increased cooking for the holidays and not taking proper safety precautions while heating your home.
Maryland high school football highlights (10/14/22)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High school football action in Maryland on October 21, 2022. Northwest vs. No. 3 Quince Orchard The Cougars continue to roll and look impressive while doing so. Total domination over their rival Northwest, as QO improves to 7-0 after a 41-6 win. Walter Johnson vs. Seneca Valley The Screaming Eagles […]
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
Comments / 0