Mount Airy, MD

worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Deep Creek Lake, MD

The Deep Creek area in Maryland includes regions surrounding Deep Creek Lake. The lake itself is in the City of McHenry in Garrett County. The region is known for its outdoor activities, no matter the season. Go fishing or boating on the lake in the summer; join the festivities at...
wypr.org

Maryland respiratory virus outbreak among children overwhelming hospitals

Maryland pediatric hospitals are seeing high numbers of respiratory illnesses, filling beds and overwhelming facilities. University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and other medical organizations in Maryland and surrounding states have too many patients and not enough beds. “Our beds are full every day,” said...
Wbaltv.com

Doctor explains surge in RSV cases among children in Maryland

Maryland hospitals are seeing a surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases, like much of the nation. The illness usually hits in the winter, but it has hit earlier. "It's come pretty strong. It's been pretty severe this year where lots of kids are wheezing. It tends to be infecting a lot of the older kids, like toddlers, instead of just the infants we usually see with RSV," said Dr. Scott Krugman, vice chair of pediatrics at Sinai Hospital.
lhslance.org

Linganore logo debate: Appropriate or appropriated?

The phrase “new year, new me” is a popular sentiment when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, but what about new school years? As part of the new school year at Linganore High School (LHS), a new school logo was launched. Traditionally, the mascot of the school is the Lancer– a Native American figure. So, in the past, the logo consisted of a feathered spear and a crest. This year, the logo has been quietly modified and re-released.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

RSV cases fill up hospital pediatric beds

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Hospitals across the country are dealing with an unprecedented early spike in respiratory illness in children. Children’s National Hospital in D.C. is nearing capacity, in part because of these infections, including RSV. Right now, some hospitals in Maryland are reporting higher cases and some are at capacity for pediatric beds.
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops

- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
Wbaltv.com

MDH announces first human monkeypox-related death in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health announced Friday the state's first human monkeypox-related death of a resident. The department confirmed the death of the Maryland resident in which human monkeypox was a contributing factor. Video below: Monkeypox vaccine clinics open in Baltimore as caseload slows. The resident was immunocompromised, resulting in...
wypr.org

Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
Bay Net

One Of The Most Dangerous Times Of The Year

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every holiday, fire and rescue services harp on safety precautions that help cut down on the dangers posed by the holiday season. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) states that “Almost half of home fires (47 percent) and more than half (54 percent) of home fire deaths occur in the cooler months of November through March.” This is caused by a combination of increased cooking for the holidays and not taking proper safety precautions while heating your home.
DC News Now

Maryland high school football highlights (10/14/22)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High school football action in Maryland on October 21, 2022. Northwest vs. No. 3 Quince Orchard The Cougars continue to roll and look impressive while doing so. Total domination over their rival Northwest, as QO improves to 7-0 after a 41-6 win. Walter Johnson vs. Seneca Valley The Screaming Eagles […]
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD

