Maryland hospitals are seeing a surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases, like much of the nation. The illness usually hits in the winter, but it has hit earlier. "It's come pretty strong. It's been pretty severe this year where lots of kids are wheezing. It tends to be infecting a lot of the older kids, like toddlers, instead of just the infants we usually see with RSV," said Dr. Scott Krugman, vice chair of pediatrics at Sinai Hospital.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO