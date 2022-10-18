Read full article on original website
Trivium's Matt Heafy reveals how Iron Maiden's Steve Harris recently compared his band to Metallica
Steve Harris told Heafy: "the only other band I’ve seen do that is Metallica"
Bob Rock thinks “the rules of metal are very confining”, says “Metallica stretched the boundaries” on Load and Reload
Mega-producer Bob Rock, who worked with Metallica on Load and Reload, has some interesting thoughts on their mid-90s output
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Lied About His Identity When He Had no Reason To
It didn’t take Led Zeppelin long to stake their claim as giants of rock music. Their first two albums hit shelves roughly a year after they formed in 1968 and launched a career that saw them dominate the 1970s. Their hits and underrated songs made them international stars. Stille, singer Robert Plant once lied about …
Guitar World Magazine
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
Guitar World Magazine
3 Eddie Van Halen-signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitars – and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica – hit the auction block
The trio of stage-played six-strings come with certificates of authenticity and photographic evidence of Van Halen wielding them across various dates in 2007. Over the past two years, there have been a number of Eddie Van Halen-signed electric guitars sold at auction, and now Heritage Auctions has thrown four more into the mix: three Van Halen-signed and stage-played Charvel EVH Art Series guitars, and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica.
Black Sabbath are now available as a set of $666 statues
The limited edition Sabotage-era set of Black Sabbath statues promises to transport the owner back to 1975
Jimmy Page Made the Most Obvious Comment When He Heard What Music the Yardbirds Wanted to Play
Jimmy Page made the most obvious comment when he heard what kind of music the Yardbirds wanted to play. We're thankful he went the other direction.
Watch kids lose their minds to Metallica, Slipknot and more at this metal-themed puppet show
Death metal puppet legends Bullicio Puppets put on metal-themed puppet shows for kids, and the results are truly the best thing ever
Brian Johnson names his favourite Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath songs
AC/DC's Brian Johnson appeared on the BBC's Tracks Of My Years show and revealed the 10 songs that soundtracked his life
Watch Corey Taylor and his band play Slipknot classics at solo show in London
Corey Taylor couldn't resist busting out a couple of Slipknot bangers during his entertaining set at the London Palladium
Led Zeppelin’s Airplane Didn’t Belong to Them and Cost $2,500 an Hour to Rent
Led Zeppelin’s airplane actually belonged to someone else and set the band back $2,500 an hour.
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
Avenged Sevenfold Deathbat added as character in Iron Maiden mobile game
Legacy of the Beast players can take on A7X Deathbats thanks to new collaboration
How David Coverdale Americanised Whitesnake and sold 8 million albums
David Coverdale explains how Whitesnake were transformed from a successful blues-rock band into an MTV-friendly commercial juggernaut
The Meaning Behind AC/DC’s Bon Scott Tribute “Hells Bells”
Several months after the death of AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott on Feb. 19, 1980, the band decided that they would continue on with new singer Brian Johnson and started recording their seminal album Back in Black. A tribute to Scott, Back in Black sold more than 50 million copies worldwide...
Kerrang
In pictures: Corey Taylor’s career-spanning show at London’s iconic Palladium
It’s been just over two years since Corey Taylor dropped his debut solo album CMFT, and, finally, the metal legend was able to bring it over to London for the first time. Last night (October 17) the Slipknot frontman performed at the capital’s beautiful Palladium theatre, delivering a 20-song setlist of career-spanning bangers in front of 2,000 lucky maggots, plus plenty of fans watching online via his Half Sold Out livestream.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante compares Genesis to The Beatles, praises Kurt Cobain and Eddie Van Halen
RHCP guitarist John Frusciante discusses his influences on the new Chili Peppers album, Return of the Dream Canteen
guitar.com
Charvel guitars signed by Eddie Van Halen up for auction, alongside Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica
A trio of Charvel EVH Art Series guitars have hit the auction block, with each certified to be both signed and played on stage by Eddie Van Halen himself. Hosted by Heritage Auctions, four Eddie Van Halen Charvels have been listed for sale, with three of which being confirmed to have been played on stage and autographed by the man himself.
