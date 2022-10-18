ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Standoff With Armed Man Comes To An End. Details Here

On October 12th, the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department surrounded a residence on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in uptown Butte, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a residence. The standoff started around 1:30 PM and ended the evening of the next day. Initially, a female was in...
BUTTE, MT
Bozeman, MT
