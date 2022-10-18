Read full article on original website
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Theft in Butte is Getting So Bad, They’re Now Stealing Garbage Cans
I love Butte, Montana so much but MAN, do I hate people who steal stuff. Theft in Butte has been on the rise significantly in recent months and locals are now reporting that their GARBAGE CANS are being stolen. What? Why?. Having several friends who live in Butte and Anaconda,...
Montana Standoff With Armed Man Comes To An End. Details Here
On October 12th, the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department surrounded a residence on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in uptown Butte, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a residence. The standoff started around 1:30 PM and ended the evening of the next day. Initially, a female was in...
