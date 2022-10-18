Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a coin collector – your dime could be worth up $200,000, the exact ‘letter’ detail to look for
COINS can be worth thousands more than face value thanks to special markings that make them rare. Collectors can make thousands of dollars thanks to tiny details on coins that sometimes can't even be seen with the naked eye. It's not always errors that make a coin valuable, sometimes it's...
So Tossing The Kids Around Is Actually Good For Them?
Now that I have your attention, yes wrestling with the kids tossing them into something soft or in the air, or jumping on the trampoline is actually good for them. As a kid, I can remember wrestling with other kids, my cousins, and the adults tossing us in the air and swinging us around. For some reason, it seems like we did all of this silly stuff in the fall. Getting tossed into the leaf pile was one of those memories I have from my grandmother's house in Oklahoma, and she had a ton of leaves.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0