Now that I have your attention, yes wrestling with the kids tossing them into something soft or in the air, or jumping on the trampoline is actually good for them. As a kid, I can remember wrestling with other kids, my cousins, and the adults tossing us in the air and swinging us around. For some reason, it seems like we did all of this silly stuff in the fall. Getting tossed into the leaf pile was one of those memories I have from my grandmother's house in Oklahoma, and she had a ton of leaves.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO