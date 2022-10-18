Naperville Police Request Public Assistance Seeking Missing Person

UPDATE: The missing man was located by police on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and is safe. His name and photo were removed from this webpage, as the resident is no longer missing or in danger. The Naperville Police Department thanks the community for their assistance locating this individual.

The Naperville Police Department is looking for help locating a missing/endangered adult. [Name removed] was last seen Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. walking southbound in the 1000 block of North Mill Street. He suffers from multiple medical issues.

[Name removed] is a white male, 69 years old, approximately 5’10, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, and black shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding this search is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for investigations.

