Brigitte Weinsteiger: Gershwind & Bennett Family Senior Associate Vice Provost for Collections and Scholarly Communications at Penn Libraries

 5 days ago
Penn honors eight distinguished alumni with Awards of Merit and The Creative Spirit Award

The University of Pennsylvania will honor eight distinguished alumni at the 2022 Alumni Award of Merit Gala on Friday, Oct. 20. Sharing the spotlight will be Alberto Chamorro, Lee Spelman Doty, William Hohns, Joan Lau, and Alex H. Park, who will all receive the Alumni Award of Merit, along with Todd Lieberman, who will accept the Creative Spirit Award, and Omid Shokoufandeh, who will accept the Young Alumni Award. In addition to the alumni awards, Laura W. Perna of the Graduate School of Education (GSE) will accept the Faculty Award of Merit.
A ‘new beginning’ for Penn

In welcoming attendees to Liz Magill’s inauguration on a sunny Friday, Oct. 21, Trustees Chair Scott L. Bok said the celebration “marks a renewal of our aspiration for Penn and all that it can be.”. “Like any new beginning, we face it with excitement and joy, and with...
In Honor of Marshall Blume

Jeremy Siegel and Marshall Blume, Howard Butcher III Professor Emeritus of Finance, enjoyed a unique relationship during their tenure together at Wharton. “We were among the old guard on the faculty,” Siegel says. “We always had a nice sparring back and forth, arguing about politics, economics, what was in the news. We traveled together and became close as families. He invited us to his vacation home. That was so meaningful to me and my wife.”
A Campus Transformed

The two new buildings dramatically increase Wharton’s physical footprint and reshape Penn’s Philadelphia campus, providing dedicated real estate for areas that have experienced exponential interest and growth: entrepreneurship and analytics. The five-story Academic Research Building (above), near the corner of 37th and Spruce streets, centralizes Wharton’s business analytics research and education. The mixed-use space provides an ideal environment for instruction, teamwork, and research.
Men’s soccer and field hockey teams earn top 25 rankings

Two Penn programs were recently recognized as one of the top 25 teams in the nation. The 9-1-2 men’s soccer team (3-0 in Ivy League play) placed 16th in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll, the first time the Quakers have been ranked in a dozen years. Following...
