Brigitte Weinsteiger: Gershwind & Bennett Family Senior Associate Vice Provost for Collections and Scholarly Communications at Penn Libraries

Jeremy Siegel and Marshall Blume, Howard Butcher III Professor Emeritus of Finance, enjoyed a unique relationship during their tenure together at Wharton. “We were among the old guard on the faculty,” Siegel says. “We always had a nice sparring back and forth, arguing about politics, economics, what was in the news. We traveled together and became close as families. He invited us to his vacation home. That was so meaningful to me and my wife.”

