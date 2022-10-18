Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters. The company, which noted that the proved gas in-place of Baodao 21-1 has successfully passed the Chinese governmental review and filing, said the Baodao 21-1 gas-bearing structure will host the first deep-water deep-stratum large gas field in the South China Sea, “realizing the biggest discovery in more than half a century in Songnan-Baodao Sag”.
rigzone.com
Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta
Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
rigzone.com
Somalia Signs Oil Production Sharing Agreement With USA Company
Somalia's government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with U.S.-based Coastline Exploration Ltd. Somalia’s government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with US-based Coastline Exploration Ltd., the latest step toward developing the war-torn nation’s energy industry. Coastline, based in Houston, Texas, paid $7 million to the government for seven agreements...
rigzone.com
IOG Names New CEO As Andrew Hockey Steps Down
IOG's CEO Andrew Hockey has decided to step down from his post with the company naming Rupert Newall as his successor. — UK’s Net Zero gas and infrastructure operator IOG has made a change at the helm as Andrew Hockey decided to retire after five years in the position. He will be succeeded by Rupert Newall.
rigzone.com
BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced the next steps for oil and gas leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf. — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced the next steps for oil and gas leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) to comply with provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
rigzone.com
Deutsche Bank Cutting Emissions From Loans To Oil And Gas
Deutsche Bank plans to deliver on the commitment it made last year to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050. Deutsche Bank AG has given its clearest indication yet of how it plans to deliver on the commitment it made last year to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050. Germany’s biggest...
rigzone.com
There Is No USA Crude Going to France for the First Time in 4 Years
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
rigzone.com
ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has broken a world record for the longest oil and gas well at its Upper Zakum Concession. Stretching 50,000 feet, the well is around 800 feet longer than the previous world record set in 2017 and supports ADNOC’s efforts to expand the production capacity of its lower-carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy.
rigzone.com
Oil Market Traders Torn
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at oil price moves, diesel trends, weather patterns and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This week, one...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that the world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos. Read full article here. EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023. The U.S....
