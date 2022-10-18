ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATE

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it's a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday's record low. To compare how low the water is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cohen, Kustoff agree on fix for housing problem in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Experts agree: There is not enough quality, affordable housing in Memphis. The WREG Problem Solvers have covered issues all over the city where renters tell us they're frustrated. "I would just love to have a maintenance man when I need it," said Gloria Cochran at the Garden View apartments. "You wouldn't like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
maritime-executive.com

Mississippi River Water Levels Continue to Drop, Setting New Records

Water levels on the drought-stricken Lower Mississippi continue to drop, setting new low-water records and reducing commercial barge freight capacity in the process. The water level at Memphis hit a new all-time low of -10.7 feet this week, leaving recreational boats high and dry in the mud at a popular marina. At Cairo, the water level is nearly down to the last record set in 1901. In St. Louis, the landmark Tower Rock - an island in the middle of the river - can be reached on foot for the first time since 1988. And all sorts of secrets are popping up in the dry riverbed, including a long-submerged shipwreck in Baton Rouge.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it's not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Crusader Newspaper

Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn't

Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. "The Picture Taker" reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deal in the works to keep 'Young Rock' series in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBC Universal wants a jobs payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive to continue filming its 'Young Rock' TV series in Memphis and Shelby County. The half-hour sitcom based on the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had been filming in Australia but last month began shooting season three in the Memphis area. The Economic Development Growth […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney's office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. "The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Motorious

Dead Man's Corvette Stolen In Memphis

Car thieves don't respect anyone, a fact we know shouldn't be shocking, but still this story of a dead man's Corvette being stolen makes our blood boil. According to a local news report out of Memphis, Tennessee, a man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a 1976 Chevy Corvette after the owner passed away. A neighbor witnessed the man just loading it onto a trailer hitched up to a Ram pickup like it was nothing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Grave mistake: Family finds wrong body buried in father's plot

MEMPHIS (WHBQ) – A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father found out another person was buried in his place. The funeral service for Thomas Phurr took place across the street from Forest Hill Tuesday morning. Phurr was a World War II veteran and a retired captain with 30 years of service for the Memphis Fire Department.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of 'Operation Clean up, Clear out.' Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
bulletintimesnews.com

We've Got the Best in Tennessee

Declaring October 19, "Rescue Squad Day in Hardeman County," Hardeman County Mayor Todd Pulse honored the crew that brought home first or second place in six categories at a state-wide competition in East Tennessee. The all-volunteer force brought home first in Medical and Team Building, with second place finishes in Driving Rodeo, Scrapbook, People's Choice (in Scrapbook), and in Advance Extrication. The only team the squad finished behind is a paid group in East Tennessee.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
storyboardmemphis.org

That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial

There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he'd testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
OXFORD, MS

