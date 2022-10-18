Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday’s record low. To compare how low the water is […]
22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop
Three men are behind bars after 22 pounds of fentanyl was seized on I-40 Thursday morning, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced.
Cohen, Kustoff agree on fix for housing problem in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Experts agree: There is not enough quality, affordable housing in Memphis. The WREG Problem Solvers have covered issues all over the city where renters tell us they’re frustrated. “I would just love to have a maintenance man when I need it,” said Gloria Cochran at the Garden View apartments. “You wouldn’t like […]
maritime-executive.com
Mississippi River Water Levels Continue to Drop, Setting New Records
Water levels on the drought-stricken Lower Mississippi continue to drop, setting new low-water records and reducing commercial barge freight capacity in the process. The water level at Memphis hit a new all-time low of -10.7 feet this week, leaving recreational boats high and dry in the mud at a popular marina. At Cairo, the water level is nearly down to the last record set in 1901. In St. Louis, the landmark Tower Rock - an island in the middle of the river - can be reached on foot for the first time since 1988. And all sorts of secrets are popping up in the dry riverbed, including a long-submerged shipwreck in Baton Rouge.
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Hits Lowest-Ever Recorded Water Level In Memphis, Tennessee
MISSISSIPPI RIVER — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River gauges at Memphis displayed an all time low of -10.79 ft. This broke the previous all time record low set on July 10th, 1988 of -10.70 feet. For perspective, the average level is 4.00 feet!. The Tennessee Valley Authority...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t
Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
CNBC
There are only 4 U.S. cities where the average American can afford a starter home
With homeownership costs doubling since last year, the market for starter homes has become unaffordable for most buyers in all but four major U.S. cities, according to a recent study published by real estate site Point2. Those cities are:. Detroit. Tulsa, Oklahoma. Memphis, Tennessee. Oklahoma City. Starter homes are generally...
Deal in the works to keep ‘Young Rock’ series in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBC Universal wants a jobs payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive to continue filming its ‘Young Rock’ TV series in Memphis and Shelby County. The half-hour sitcom based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had been filming in Australia but last month began shooting season three in the Memphis area. The Economic Development Growth […]
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
Houston Chronicle
Whites now more likely to die from covid than Blacks: Why the pandemic shifted
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Skill Wilson had amassed more than three decades of knowledge as a paramedic, first in Memphis and then in Fayette County. Two places that felt like night and day. With only five ambulances in the county and the nearest hospital as much as 45 minutes away, Skill...
Dead Man’s Corvette Stolen In Memphis
Car thieves don’t respect anyone, a fact we know shouldn’t be shocking, but still this story of a dead man’s Corvette being stolen makes our blood boil. According to a local news report out of Memphis, Tennessee, a man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a 1976 Chevy Corvette after the owner passed away. A neighbor witnessed the man just loading it onto a trailer hitched up to a Ram pickup like it was nothing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grave mistake: Family finds wrong body buried in father’s plot
MEMPHIS (WHBQ) – A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father found out another person was buried in his place. The funeral service for Thomas Phurr took place across the street from Forest Hill Tuesday morning. Phurr was a World War II veteran and a retired captain with 30 years of service for the Memphis Fire Department.
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
bulletintimesnews.com
We've Got the Best in Tennessee
Declaring October 19, "Rescue Squad Day in Hardeman County," Hardeman County Mayor Todd Pulse honored the crew that brought home first or second place in six categories at a state-wide competition in East Tennessee. The all-volunteer force brought home first in Medical and Team Building, with second place finishes in Driving Rodeo, Scrapbook, People's Choice (in Scrapbook), and in Advance Extrication. The only team the squad finished behind is a paid group in East Tennessee.
storyboardmemphis.org
That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial
There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
