Brown County, IN

This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch

With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
Rose Hill Cemetery offers a glimpse into Bloomington’s past

Even though Halloween isn’t for another two weeks, Bloomington is already experiencing some haunts. I traveled to Rose Hill Cemetery to see what all the skele-fuss was about. Andrea Hadsell has always had an inclination for the supernatural and paranormal. When she joined the Monroe County History Center five...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Celebrating a century in Beech Grove

On Oct. 16, over 100 people were gathered to celebrate the centennial birthday of Walter E. Johnes in Beech Grove. His actual birthday is Oct. 18, 1922. Since this type of celebration doesn’t come around very often, Walter’s daughter Mary Ann Senft pulled out all the stops to honor her accomplished father. From the dance floor to big decorations, the party was one to be remembered.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30

Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
NASHVILLE, IN
Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?

Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
CARMEL, IN
Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he was found safe. COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown […]
COLUMBUS, IN
Londa Sue Land, 70

Londa Sue Land, 70, of Hope, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Forest Creek Village in Indianapolis. She was born on December 4, 1951, in Franklin, the daughter of Baxter Garrett & Marilyn (Teitsort) Ramey. She was raised in Edinburgh and enjoyed coloring, flowers and outdoor activities. She married Norval Gene Land on December 31, 1982, in Edinburgh. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2005. She is survived by her daughters; Amanda Garrett of Edinburgh, Marlana (Lewis) Hitchings of Indianapolis, Tangela Land of Columbus; her son, Damon S. (Andrea) Land of Westport; her brothers, Dale Garrett and, Michael Garrett both of Edinburgh; her sisters, Carla Jean Groves of Anderson and, Lisa (Kirt) Jones of Trafalgar; her fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Angela Reveal and, her stepfather, Jerry W. Ramey who raised her. Following her wishes she will be cremated and, a memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Rev. Connie Barr officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family at.
HOPE, IN
Something to do for week of Oct. 18

Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Zoo celebrates elephant's 17th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy 17th birthday, Kedar!. The Indianapolis Zoo shared photos Tuesday of the "Jurassic Park"-themed party in the elephant yard. The zoo said Kedar's presents were shaped like dinosaur eggs and topped off with his favorite treat: a pumpkin!. What other people are reading:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 9-15

12:16 a.m. Traffic stop in 1800 block of State Road 46 East; warning written. 12:24 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/Parkview Road; warning written. 12:37 a.m. Traffic stop in the 60 block of 46 East; verbal warning. 12:44 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/State Road 135 South; warning written. 12:51...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

