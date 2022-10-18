Read full article on original website
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org
"S" is for South Carolina-Georgia Border
"S" is for South Carolina-Georgia Border. On June 29, 1977, an altercation between Georgia law enforcement officers and a South Carolina shrimp boat captain attracted national attention and rekindled a controversy that would not be resolved until 1990. A 1976 amendment to the Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 allowed grants and loans to coastal states to offset damage expected from the production of offshore oil. This appeal for federal aid forced South Carolina and Georgia to settle a border dispute that had been simmering for two centuries. In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina and awarded it ownership of most of the islands in the Savannah River, adding three thousand acres of land and seven thousand acres of water to the Palmetto State. The South Carolina-Georgia border dispute was finally settled.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Food banks struggle to keep up as demand increases amid inflation
Like many food banks across the country, those in Wyoming are being squeezed as more people seek help amid rising food prices. That also means food banks won’t be able to supply as much. Will Walkey of the Mountain West News Bureau reports. This article was originally published on...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Carbon in the North Maine Woods could help New England reach a climate benchmark
For more than 300 years, Maine's North Woods have supported the logging industry. Today, the forest could help New England meet its climate objectives. But how should it be managed? Susan Sharon of Maine Public Radio reports. SUSAN SHARON, BYLINE: Spanning more than 10 million acres, the North Woods are...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Dry, warm winter likely in South Carolina as La Niña continues for third consecutive year
La Niña is expected to lead to another dry winter in South Carolina for the third consecutive year. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in the Palmetto State. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of the Southeast, leading to fewer precipitation events.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Texas premieres restrictive new voting law with this year's midterms. Will it deter voters?
Texas is among the 19 states that passed restrictive voter laws in 2021. Considered among the most restrictive in the country, Texas’ SB-1 law implemented new constraints on absentee voting and voting hours, created criminal penalties for those who assist voters at the polls or with mail-in voting and expands the role of partisan poll watchers.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Upstate SBDC wins award
Our state has many resources for small businesses these days. 21 of those happen to be the Small Business Development Centers that are located across South Carolina. One of which recently won the SBDC Excellence and Innovation Center Award for 2022 from the US Small Business Administration. Mike Switzer interviews Ben Smith, Region Director for the Clemson Area Small Business Development Center at Clemson University.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
"S" is for South Carolina Highway Patrol
"S" is for South Carolina Highway Patrol. Operating under the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is a law enforcement organization that concentrates on traffic violations. The State Highway Patrol was originally a field unit of the State Highway Department’s Motor Vehicle Division. The patrol began operation in 1930 equipped with uniforms, badges, guns, summons books, and motorcycles. In 1953 the patrol became a separate division of the department. The existence and duties of the patrol were contentious from its founding. Governors Olin Johnston and Burnet Maybank tried to eliminate it. Governor Strom Thurmond got legislation passed giving patrolmen the same enforcement powers as deputies and required them to help sheriffs when asked. In 1993 the Department of Public Safety was created and the South Carolina Highway Patrol became a part of it.
Comments / 0