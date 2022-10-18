"S" is for South Carolina-Georgia Border. On June 29, 1977, an altercation between Georgia law enforcement officers and a South Carolina shrimp boat captain attracted national attention and rekindled a controversy that would not be resolved until 1990. A 1976 amendment to the Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 allowed grants and loans to coastal states to offset damage expected from the production of offshore oil. This appeal for federal aid forced South Carolina and Georgia to settle a border dispute that had been simmering for two centuries. In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina and awarded it ownership of most of the islands in the Savannah River, adding three thousand acres of land and seven thousand acres of water to the Palmetto State. The South Carolina-Georgia border dispute was finally settled.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO