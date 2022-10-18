Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
OCTOBER IN BROWN: Fall events in Brown County
Brown County Parks and Recreation will host a Fall-O-Ween Party on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Deer Run Park, 1001 Deer Run Lane. Hay rides, a bounce house, a weenie roast and much more will be available. The party is free to attend. A screening of...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Brown County is home’: Community corrections hires Brown County native as new executive director
Brown County Community Corrections has a new executive director, who is no stranger to the area. The community corrections advisory board came before the Brown County Commissioners on Sept. 7 seeking approval to hire Mallory Maus for the position, which commissioners approved. She was one of two applicants for the...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 9-15
12:16 a.m. Traffic stop in 1800 block of State Road 46 East; warning written. 12:24 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/Parkview Road; warning written. 12:37 a.m. Traffic stop in the 60 block of 46 East; verbal warning. 12:44 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/State Road 135 South; warning written. 12:51...
bcdemocrat.com
New trails open at Brown County State Park
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Next Level Trails (NLT), and Hoosier Mountain Bike Association (HMBA) held an official opening and ribbon cutting of the newly completed West Gate and Gnawbone trails in Brown County State Park on Oct. 7. “The trails at Brown County State Park attract visitors from...
iustv.com
Rose Hill Cemetery offers a glimpse into Bloomington’s past
Even though Halloween isn’t for another two weeks, Bloomington is already experiencing some haunts. I traveled to Rose Hill Cemetery to see what all the skele-fuss was about. Andrea Hadsell has always had an inclination for the supernatural and paranormal. When she joined the Monroe County History Center five...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The permanent looping ramp for northbound S.R. 37 exiting onto County Line Road is now open! It splits off from northbound S.R. 37 traffic about a half mile further south. Crews expect to shift traffic on a portion of Southport Road west of State Road 37 this week following traffic signal construction at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue. The new traffic signal is expected to be activated in late October or early November. Drivers are encouraged to access Belmont Avenue where it runs along the west side of S.R. 37 from Banta Road or Southport Road to the south. Epler Avenue is closed west of Belmont Avenue with construction trucks entering and exiting the work zone.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park
Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Randall Steven Pruett
Randall Steven Pruett II, 35, of Bedford, passed away at 2:14 p.m. at Community Hospital in Greenwood, IN. He was the son of Randy Pruett and Teresa Bauer Pruett Staggs. Survivors include his mother, Teresa Bauer Pruett Staggs, stepfather Greg Staggs, and stepmother, Ann Burton Pruett. Seven brothers, Richard and Sam Pruett, Dustin. Casey and Rocky Staggs, Spencer and Alex Cobb; three sisters, Charity Staggs Herold, Lacie Staggs Adcock, Hollie Pruett Ridlen, and grandmother, Dorothy Todd Bauer.
Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?
Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
bcdemocrat.com
PET TAILS: Make real change in real lives — volunteer at the humane society
Millions of people donate their time to help make the world, or their community, better. Whether it’s once a year or every day, that time is critical to fixing many of the challenges we face as a society. For the Brown County Humane Society, this is certainly true. Our...
WRBI Radio
Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg
Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Parks seeks public input for two new parks properties
Addressing the critical deficiency of parkland in Hamilton County, as defined by Indiana DNR, Hamilton County Parks has acquired land for one new park and will further develop one of its existing parks. The county parks leadership is seeking direction regarding how these park properties can best be utilized. The...
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
WISH-TV
New food & gifts at this year’s Christkindlmarkt
CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season. Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts. Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place […]
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
agdaily.com
Things can be rough in parts of Indy. Take care of yourself at convention
AGDAILY has had staff attend the National FFA Convention & Expo ever since the publication launched in 2016. Indianapolis has always been a fun and welcoming place, where caution is always prudent (this is a big city, after all), but the atmosphere never felt threatening or outright hostile. So it...
Comments / 0