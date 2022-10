LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Logan High School will host its annual Fall Craft Show on October 21st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 150 local vendors selling everything from clothing, to home decor, and even homemade food. Admission is free, but organizers are accepting goodwill donations. Proceeds will help fund college scholarships for Logan students....

