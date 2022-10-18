A Lens Flare, Dreamy Masterpiece: Our Hands-on Review of the Zhong Yi Optics Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cinematic Lens for Micro Four Thirds

Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens
Tamron has established itself as a maker of both pragmatic lenses at practical prices and more unique designs that the photo world has not seen before. The new 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD is one of those more unique designs, offering an interesting focal length range that sits between two more traditional zoom ranges (16-35mm and 24-70mm). This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to Selecting the Right Aperture for Photos
In tandem with shutter speed and ISO, aperture is one of three fundamental exposure parameters that grant you the technical and creative control over your images that you bought a specialized camera for in the first place. If you are new to photography and wondering what aperture is and how it works, check out this great video tutorial that will give you a practical guide to using it for taking better control of your photos.
Fstoppers
How to Master Mood in Landscape Photography in Under 5 Minutes
Landscape photography isn't just about photographing beautiful landscapes. It's about creating a connection with your viewer, and one of the best ways to do that is through mood. See how you can master mood in your landscape images in less than five minutes. Have you ever been to a stunning...
Fstoppers
Improvised Cinematic B-Roll With Available Lighting
Cinematic footage is a great way to showcase a product and add a level of professionalism to your video work. However, it can be daunting to know where to start, and the options can get expensive. If you want simple and effective ways to up your video b-Roll game without breaking the bank, look no further than this accessible tutorial.
Fstoppers
Do You Really Need That Ultra-Expensive Lens?
Canon makes some really impressive lenses, but of course, they come at prices that match that stellar performance. Do you really need that to spend that much, though, or would you be better off going with a more affordable option? This interesting video compares two 50mm options from the company to help you decide.
Fstoppers
How to Remove Shadows With Frequency Separation
If you want to lift your retouching skills to the next level, you should familiarize yourself with frequency separation and how it can aid you in various photo editing tasks. One of those can come up in cityscape and architecture photography. Especially during blue hour and nighttime, you can get unwanted shadows in your photos. In this article, I explain how to remove those with frequency separation.
Fstoppers
Gear Up for Real Estate Photography on a Shoestring Budget
One of the most consistent opportunities we have as photographers to earn money with our cameras is photographing real estate and hospitality properties, such as Airbnb rentals, and contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t take a huge investment to offer quality images for this purpose. I have never given...
Fstoppers
DaVinci Resolve Coming Soon to Your iPad
Today, Blackmagic Design announced that its prominent post-production platform, DaVinci Resolve, will now be available on the Apple iPad. As someone who both has an iPad Pro and uses DaVinci Resolve as both my main editing software as well as color grading suite, this is welcome news. Blackmagic Design states that the mobile version will be optimized for MultiTouch technology and the Apple Pencil. DaVinci Resolve for iPad offers support for cut and color pages and is capable of HDR workflows with compatible systems. It integrates with the recently announced Blackmagic Cloud option, allowing remote collaboration around the world.
Fstoppers
What's New in Photoshop 2023?
The latest version of Photoshop is here, and it brings with it some pretty nifty features that will both save you time and help you make better, more precise edits. If you are wondering what is new, what it can do, and how to use it, check out this great video that will give you an overview of what to expect and where to find it.
Comments / 0