Austin Dylan Kilburn
Austin Dylan Kilburn, age 11, of Sullivan, MO, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Austin was born in Washington, MO on May 20, 2011 to James D. and Victoria C. (Midyett) Kilburn. Austin was a student at Sullivan Elementary and was nearing the end of his fifth grade year. He was very loved by his classmates, teachers, and other staff members at the elementary school. Austin loved school and his family always thought of him as the genius of the family.
Thomas P. Capps
Thomas P. Capps, 59, of Bourbon, Missouri, passed away in his home on June 3, 2022. Thomas Paul Capps was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on March 21, 1963 to Stan and Geraldine (Kircher) Capps. He grew up and attended school in Florissant, Missouri. Later in life, Tom was blessed with a son, Tommy Lee. Sadly, Tommy Lee passed away on July 8, 2011. Tom moved to Bourbon in the early 2000’s to make it his final home. He was employed as a carpenter for Thomas Whitt Construction and worked alongside other construction companies in the surrounding areas.
Patricia A. King
Patricia A. King, 74, of Sullivan, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Life Care Center of Sullivan, surrounded by her family. Patricia Ann King was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on December 4, 1947 to Doyle and Marene (Rains) Shaw. She grew up in Times Beach, MO and attended school in Eureka, MO. A fond memory that she always loved to share was of her school class raising enough funds to purchase two elk to be released into Lone Elk Park to accompany the one and only elk that resided there.
Norma Jean Wagner
Norma Jean Wagner, 91, of Sullivan, MO, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Norma was born in Overland, MO on March 8, 1931 to Marvin and Adeline (Schimitz) Collins. They later moved into St. Louis, MO where Norma attended Beaumont High School and Hadley Vocational School. Norma married Walter Koehler in 1950 and they had two sons, Walter Jr. and John, and one daughter, Faith Ann. Sadly, they divorced in 1969.
Thomas Leslie Tucker
Cornetist Thomas Tucker, 86, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022. Tom quickly reunited in Heaven with parents John James “JJ” and Adelia Tucker and older brother Bill and enjoyed bringing them up to date on his second career as a professional musician. Tom didn’t need to be asked twice to regale them with Dixieland jazz stylings on his beloved cornet! Tom’s sister, Marilyn Tucker Batten, continues to enjoy listening to his CDs in Kansas City.
Jane Marie Schmitt
Jane Marie Schmitt, 67, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital – Sullivan. Jane was born in Rolla, MO on March 16, 1955 to Virgil Charles and Evelyn Laura (Graddy) Schmitt. She attended and graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1974. Jane was a thirty-year employee of Paramount Apparel where she worked in the packing department. She enjoyed listening to the Sullivan High School Band and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Jane will be missed by her beloved family.
Richard Hassler
Richard Wayne Hassler of Leasburg, Missouri passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 in his home at the age of 71 years, 6 months and 21 days. He was born November 23, 1950 in St. Louis to Basil Junior Hassler and Marie Catherine Lauth Hassler. On July 2, 1979 in Steelville, MO, he was united in marriage to Amy Patricia Maze and to this union two children were born.
Matthew W. Livell
Matthew W. Livell, 43, of Union, MO, formerly of Sullivan, MO, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Matthew William “Matt” Livell was born in St. Charles, MO on April 6, 1979. He was one of six children born to Patrick Harry and Louise Josephine (Barteau) Livell. Matt graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1998. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union Local 1839, where he had been employed for 23 years. Matt was very close to his large family and enjoyed spending time with them. They would often throw darts and washers and just hang out together. Matt also loved to play golf and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed life, was quick witted and had a nickname for everyone. Matt was always willing to lend a helping hand to his dad, Patrick, as well as the neighbors if they needed his help. Matt will be always be lovingly remembered by his father, siblings, niece and nephews, and many friends.
Norma L. Stout
Norma L. Stout, 88, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Victorian Place of Sullivan. Norma Lee was born in Bicknell, Indiana on May 19, 1934 to the late Arthur “Frank” and Nellie Mae (Thompson) Phillippe. She graduated from Freelandville High School in Indiana, class of 1951. Norma was united in marriage to Robert Edward Stout on January 12, 1952 in Vincennes, Indiana. They were married for 59 years before Bob preceded Norma in death. In 1963, Bob and Norma came to Sullivan, MO. Bob was employed at the former Pea Ridge Mines and Norma was a 20-plus year employee of Wal-Mart where she worked as a cashier. Everyone at Wal-Mart knew Norma as a kind and caring individual. In her free time, Norma enjoyed reading, following the St. Louis Cardinal’s and Boston Celtic’s, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Sylvia L. Dudley
Sylvia L. Dudley, 83, of Sullivan, MO, passed away peacefully from this life to her eternal rest on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was a surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia Lorene Jones was born in Gasconade County, MO on December 22, 1938 to Eugene and Etta (Shockley) Jones. She attended grade school in Owensville. Sylvia married Bill Freie on February 18, 1957, and to this union four children were born: Dennis, Randy, Lori, and Billy.
Linda A. Pohlman
Linda Pohlman, 69, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Linda Ann Maue was born March 11, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Helen (Pratt) Maue. She grew up and attended school in Cahokia, IL. Linda was united in marriage to Cletus Pohlman on May 12, 1979 in Union, MO and to this union there were four children: Credia, Cletus, Nicole & Richard. She was a devoted mother and also helped Cletus run their business, Pohlman Plumbing for many years. Together, Cletus and Linda enjoyed their visits each year to Florida where they treasured many friendships.
Kastiel Lee Taylor
Kastiel Lee Taylor, infant son of Kurtis Taylor and Amber Myers, went home safely to be in the arms of Jesus Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Kastiel was born on November 19, 2021 in Sullivan, MO. Although his time here was too brief his special smile made others smile and his natural adorable giggle touched all those around him. Family and friends admired Kastiel’s chubby cheeks, his beautiful blue eyes and especially his natural “Mohawk”. Despite his short life with his family he will be forever remembered and cherished for his impact on all those who loved him.
Cecilia Fay King
Cecilia Fay King, 75, of Sullivan, MO, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Cecilia was born in De Soto, MO on November 22, 1946 to Cecil and Beatrice (Boston) Vivrett. She grew up and attended school in De Soto and graduated with the class of 1964. Cecilia was united in marriage to Pat O’Daniel “Danny” King on May 30, 1964 at the United Church of Christ in De Soto. To this union they were blessed with two daughters, Brenda and Angela. They lived in Fenton prior to moving to Sullivan in 1976. They raised their family here.
Joseph J. Hoke, Sr.
Joseph J. Hoke, Sr., 86, of Union, MO, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Dunsford Court in Sullivan. Joseph Jennings Hoke, Sr. was born in Blackwater, MO on March 18, 1936 to Francis and Elizabeth (Thorp) Hoke. He grew up and attended school in Otterville, Missouri and eventually relocated to the Sullivan/Union area. He spent most of his working life employed by the Chrysler Corporation, retiring in March of 1994.
Carl D. Sappington
Carl Duane Sappington passed away at Missouri Baptist Hospital – Sullivan on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the age of 88 years. Carl was born in Crawford County, MO on Wednesday, January 3, 1934, to James “J.B.” and Bernice (Gallinger) Sappington. Carl was a lifelong resident of Stanton, MO and graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1951. Carl joined the United States Army in January of 1952 and proudly served our country. He married the love of his life, Mary Louise McNamee, on July 4, 1959 in Pacific, MO. To this union three children were born; Myrna, Carl Jr., and Timothy.
Manuel (Mike) Garcia
Manuel (Mike) Garcia, 77, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. Manuel was born in Flaming Prairie, TX on February 18, 1945 to the late Daniel and Pilar (Garcez) Garcia. He was raised in Robstown, Texas and also attended school there. Manuel honorably served his country in the United States Army as a combat engineer and powder man from July 26, 1962 – July 23, 1965. While stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Manuel attended a dance, where he met Carol Walker. They were united in marriage on November 16, 1964 and were blessed with three children: Elaina, Tony, and Jeff. After his obligation to the military ended, the Garcia family made their home in the St. Louis area, where Manuel was employed by Laclede Gas Company as a repairman. He would eventually retire from Laclede Gas and was a proud 35-year member of the Gas Workers Union Local #6.
Jason C. Clark
Jason C. Clark, 30, of Sullivan, MO, suddenly passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Jason Charles Clark was born in Sullivan, MO on August 15, 1991 to Roy and Nancy (Thoms) Clark. He grew up and attended school in Sullivan and graduated from Sullivan High, class of 2011. During his high school years, Jason contributed to the success of both the soccer and football teams. He even got to compete in a state football championship.
Ann M. Wessler
Ann M. Wessler, 88, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital – Sullivan. Ann Marie was born in Sullivan, MO on October 7, 1933 to Chester and Gladyne (Paul) Ellison. She attended in school in Sullivan and graduated from Sullivan High, class of 1951. Ann married Robert Frederick Wessler on May 8, 1952, and to this union they had two sons, Jim and Tony. During her 25 years as an Air Force wife, Ann lived in various places, including Japan, Ecuador, and Morocco.
