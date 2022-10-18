Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
Demolition starts on Nicollet Avenue re-connection project in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly a quarter century of talk, action came Wednesday in the form of demolition. The long-discussed re-connection of Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street took its first step. The former SuperValu attached to the west end of the former Kmart came tumbling down. The Kmart is...
First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025
After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
“Please, just resign”
The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
Attempt to pause removal of Minneapolis homeless encampments over winter fails
An attempt to pause forcible removals of homeless encampments in Minneapolis until after the winter was rejected by Minneapolis City Council on Thursday. The move, proposed by Ward 10 councilor Aisha Chugtai, would have paused all forced removals of encampments until April 30, 2023, but it ultimately failed in a 5-8 vote.
Hopkins PD works to make people feel safer after concerns about crime off Blake Road
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are working to make people feel safer in a busy area in Hopkins after a handful of incidents over the last year. The department also explained to the community how it's honing in on specific violent offenders wanted in the Metro area in hopes of getting them off the streets.
Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
Three Can’t-Miss Parades in Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
Twin Cities one of only 2 markets where Taco Bell is trialing new dipping tacos
Taco Bell is considering adding another new item to its menu, and diners in the Twin Cities are the first to try it. The item, Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos – Taco Bell's take on quesabirria tacos – is only available in Minneapolis/St. Paul and Nashville, Tenn. locations for a limited time.
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash
A man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Cottage Grove early Friday morning. The Cottage Grove Police Department says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of E. Pt. Douglas Road with officers arriving to find a vehicle overturned against a tree engulfed in the flames.
Kia, Hundayi stolen in Brooklyn Center; 5 juveniles arrested
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two vehicles – a Kia and a Hyundai – were stolen in Brooklyn Center Tuesday, leading to the arrests of five juveniles, police said. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers took a report of a stolen Kia Soul from an apartment building on the 2800 block of Northway Drive at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. At the same time, a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the stolen Kia was seen at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North.
NEXT Drive: 2 serious crashes on I-35W in NE Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes - at least one of them fatal - have closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle - a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. No further details have been released.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.Updates as of 7:50am:MnDOT reports that there are now three lanes of moving traffic, with no backups being reported.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.Areas north of Hennepin Ave. should be re-opening shortly.Details are limited, so check back as this story develops.
MN Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard
Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
Where in MN Is This Sad Rock Person?
These whimsical public art pieces reside in a local plaza The post Where in MN Is This Sad Rock Person? appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
MPD to begin using drones
The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is moving forward with plans to use drones as part of its policing, leaving some residents concerned about how MPD intends to use the technology. MPD’s plans come in response to a 2020 statute allowing law enforcement agencies to use and maintain unarmed aerial vehicles...
