bcdemocrat.com

New trails open at Brown County State Park

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Next Level Trails (NLT), and Hoosier Mountain Bike Association (HMBA) held an official opening and ribbon cutting of the newly completed West Gate and Gnawbone trails in Brown County State Park on Oct. 7. “The trails at Brown County State Park attract visitors from...
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30

Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
NASHVILLE, IN
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 9-15

12:16 a.m. Traffic stop in 1800 block of State Road 46 East; warning written. 12:24 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/Parkview Road; warning written. 12:37 a.m. Traffic stop in the 60 block of 46 East; verbal warning. 12:44 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/State Road 135 South; warning written. 12:51...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
ELECTION: Council, commissioner candidates share forum

Candidates for Brown County Council and Commissioner seats shared a virtual forum on Oct. 7. The forum is one of the many that have been held on Zoom, hosted by the League of Women Voters Brown County. Candidates for the Dist. 2 commissioner seat who participated in the forum were...

