Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
New trails open at Brown County State Park
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Next Level Trails (NLT), and Hoosier Mountain Bike Association (HMBA) held an official opening and ribbon cutting of the newly completed West Gate and Gnawbone trails in Brown County State Park on Oct. 7. “The trails at Brown County State Park attract visitors from...
bcdemocrat.com
PET TAILS: Make real change in real lives — volunteer at the humane society
Millions of people donate their time to help make the world, or their community, better. Whether it’s once a year or every day, that time is critical to fixing many of the challenges we face as a society. For the Brown County Humane Society, this is certainly true. Our...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 9-15
12:16 a.m. Traffic stop in 1800 block of State Road 46 East; warning written. 12:24 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/Parkview Road; warning written. 12:37 a.m. Traffic stop in the 60 block of 46 East; verbal warning. 12:44 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/State Road 135 South; warning written. 12:51...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION: Council, commissioner candidates share forum
Candidates for Brown County Council and Commissioner seats shared a virtual forum on Oct. 7. The forum is one of the many that have been held on Zoom, hosted by the League of Women Voters Brown County. Candidates for the Dist. 2 commissioner seat who participated in the forum were...
Comments / 0