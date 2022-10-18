Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State status report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Hancock appear set to play against Iowa | Cam Brown out
Ohio State released its status report Saturday morning prior to its game against visiting Iowa, and the big news is that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Jordan Hancock are not listed on the report. The Buckeyes only list players who are game-time decisions or unavailable for the game (and do not specify why they are listed). This indicates Smith-Njigba will play for the first time since the third week of the season against Toledo, and Hancock will make his season debut.
247Sports
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks healthy in workout clip
Ohio State entered this season with college football’s undisputed best group of wide receivers, thanks in large part to the return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And while Smith-Njigba has barely played this year, a recent video posted by Ohio State’s Twitter account would seem to indicate he’s ready to return.
Iowa benches QB Spencer Petras in third quarter against No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes
Trailing by 16 points in the third quarter against the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, the Iowa Hawkeyes benched starting quarterback Spencer Petras for backup Alex Padillia. At the time of his benching, Petras had completed six of 14 passes for 49 yards with two interceptions. He also fumbled the first snap of the game which Ohio State recovered.
Live updates: Ohio State 54 Iowa 10; Final
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returns to action on Saturday after enjoying the lone off weekend of the season last Saturday. The Buckeyes welcome Iowa to Ohio Stadium, the team's sixth home game in seven contests in 2022. While the Scarlet and Gray...
Ohio State will have no issues with reinserting Jaxon Smith-Njigba back into the receiver rotation
Coming out of the off weekend, Ohio State could have multiple players healthy that were either out or playing with injuries when the Buckeyes last took the field. One of the key players that is likely to return on Saturday against Iowa is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It will be...
Live Updates: 4th Quarter; Iowa- 10, Ohio State- 54
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in Ohio to take on the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes. Saturday’s game is the 65th all-time meeting in a series that began in 1922. Ohio State leads. the all-time series, 46-15-3, and the Buckeyes have won 13 of the last 15 contests. Iowa won the most recent meeting, 55-24, in 2017 in Kinnick Stadium. This is Iowa’s first trip to Columbus since 2013. The Hawkeyes’ last win in Columbus came in 1991 (16-9). Ohio State has been ranked in the top 10 in each of the last six meetings. This is the first time Iowa has faced Buckeye head coach Ryan Day.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
First Impressions: Iowa's new rock bottom, offense beyond repair?
Saturday was exactly what every Iowa fan feared when they saw Ohio State on the schedule and how ineffective the offense has been this season. It was a thrashing in Columbus, Ohio as the Hawkeyes fell 54-10 to the Buckeyes. Let's dive into some of my first impressions following the loss.
247Sports
