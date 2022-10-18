ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State status report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Hancock appear set to play against Iowa | Cam Brown out

Ohio State released its status report Saturday morning prior to its game against visiting Iowa, and the big news is that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Jordan Hancock are not listed on the report. The Buckeyes only list players who are game-time decisions or unavailable for the game (and do not specify why they are listed). This indicates Smith-Njigba will play for the first time since the third week of the season against Toledo, and Hancock will make his season debut.
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks healthy in workout clip

Ohio State entered this season with college football’s undisputed best group of wide receivers, thanks in large part to the return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And while Smith-Njigba has barely played this year, a recent video posted by Ohio State’s Twitter account would seem to indicate he’s ready to return.
Live updates: Ohio State 54 Iowa 10; Final

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returns to action on Saturday after enjoying the lone off weekend of the season last Saturday. The Buckeyes welcome Iowa to Ohio Stadium, the team's sixth home game in seven contests in 2022. While the Scarlet and Gray...
Live Updates: 4th Quarter; Iowa- 10, Ohio State- 54

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in Ohio to take on the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes. Saturday’s game is the 65th all-time meeting in a series that began in 1922. Ohio State leads. the all-time series, 46-15-3, and the Buckeyes have won 13 of the last 15 contests. Iowa won the most recent meeting, 55-24, in 2017 in Kinnick Stadium. This is Iowa’s first trip to Columbus since 2013. The Hawkeyes’ last win in Columbus came in 1991 (16-9). Ohio State has been ranked in the top 10 in each of the last six meetings. This is the first time Iowa has faced Buckeye head coach Ryan Day.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
