The Iowa Hawkeyes are in Ohio to take on the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes. Saturday’s game is the 65th all-time meeting in a series that began in 1922. Ohio State leads. the all-time series, 46-15-3, and the Buckeyes have won 13 of the last 15 contests. Iowa won the most recent meeting, 55-24, in 2017 in Kinnick Stadium. This is Iowa’s first trip to Columbus since 2013. The Hawkeyes’ last win in Columbus came in 1991 (16-9). Ohio State has been ranked in the top 10 in each of the last six meetings. This is the first time Iowa has faced Buckeye head coach Ryan Day.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO