Read full article on original website
Related
La Crosse student helps out foster kids with lemonade and toys
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Helping foster kids one cup of lemonade at a time. Kaya Poff, an 8-year-old La Crosse kid wanted to help foster kids. She did it all with lemonade and an Amazon wishlist. Kaya focused her efforts on helping Black, Latino, and biracial children. It all started with a lemonade stand this summer and it soon turned into a...
nebo.edu
Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon Week is happening at Mt. Loafer next week! Our theme this year is "Celebrate Life!" Students can show their school spirit and commitment to a drug-free life by participating in the following dress up days:. MONDAY: Celebrate being drug free! Wear RED. TUESDAY: Celebrate your heroes! Dress up...
nebo.edu
Spirit Friday!
Our new Park Panther t-shirts came in this week and we waited to hand them out to the students until this morning! Every class earned 100% school spirit so we made sure to document them all in their new shirts. We then put all the classes into a drawing and Mrs. Hunt's class won the privilege of having Parker the Panther come join them for the next week. This was such a fun day at school and the students now have a school shirt to wear every Friday!
nebo.edu
Park's Report Card
At the end of the school year in 2018, Park Elementary was notified that we were being put on CSI status (Comprehensive Support Improvement) and had been given an "F" grade on our report card. For the last 3 years, our teachers and students have been working so hard to reach, maintain and Try 100 in all their areas of studies. Teachers were given instructions and feedback constantly to apply in their classrooms to help our students set new goals and achieve greater success. This has not been an easy process. CSI took all our admin, teachers, and students out of their comfort zones and had them stretch their critical thinking skills and learning targets. They sacrificed hours of time and energy to improve in all areas of focus. Our students and teachers continued to amaze us with all their capabilities to Try 100 no matter what and keep fighting! Well, it paid off and we just received news that we are now at a "B" on our report card (a couple points shy of an A) and we are no longer in CSI status. Not only that, but out of all the schools that went into CSI status in 2018, we came out in the #1 spot! This is a HUGE accomplishment and showcases our students and teachers that hard things are worth fighting through. THANK YOU to all our teachers, staff, admin and our students for all their hard work, sacrifices, and accomplishments in truly making Park Elementary a special place to be and learn! Congratulations!!!
nebo.edu
First Grade Field Trip
This week our first grades visited the Springville Museum, Jaker's and had a history tour of Spanish Fork. Click on the photo to see all the fun these students had. #studentsuccess #canyonelementary #neboschooldistrict #togetherwerise.
Comments / 0