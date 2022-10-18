ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Referee shortage continues to impact high school sports

CHICO, Calif. - We're more than halfway through the high school football season, but a referee shortage has meant fewer games on Friday nights. Instead, games have been moved to Thursdays and Saturdays. This shortage isn't a new problem. Action News Now reported it last year. People saw the story...
CHICO, CA
High School Football PRO

Wheatland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WHEATLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs Pleasant Valley

Play A is from Durham High School. Winters quarterback Colton Brown throws it right to Durham’s Gavin Keene, who took it back to the endzone for a pick-six score. Play B is from Pleasant Valley. Quarterback Joseph Garcia puts up a perfect spiral to wide receiver Bryson Snelling who somehow makes a one-handed catch by pinning the ball to his helmet. Snelling would hold on for the touchdown.
DURHAM, CA
FOX40

Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football recap for week 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the second to last week of the regular season, it was another action-packed Friday night of high school football in the Sacramento region. In FOX40’s game of the week, the West Park Panthers welcomed the Placer Hillmen in a battle of undefeated teams looking to claim first place in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

7 injured in possible Butte College hazardous materials incident

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE- Seven people have been injured in science lab accident at Butte College on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At approximately 4 p.m., a science lab accident occurred in room PS 108 when a glass failed and shot out into the classroom, an official at the school said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

League of Women Voters of Butte County holds candidate forum

UPDATE: 10:35 P.M. - The Nov. 8 General Election is less than 3 weeks away. Thursday night was a chance to get a further look at the candidates to represent our area in the State Assembly and in Congress. There were two online forums hosted by the League of Women...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...
KCRA.com

Family, loved ones describe man who died in East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A favorite uncle and a 'prince of a guy,' that's how loved ones are remembering 70-year-old Charles Starzynski after Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. David DeCamilla found his friend moments before their weekly pinochle game at the club. "Jane,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race

SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Torres Shelter’s ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns for 20th year

CHICO, Calif. - The “Empty Bowls” benefit for the Torres Shelter returns to Chico for its 20th year. “Empty Bowls” is the longest-running fundraiser as attendees enjoy a dinner of soup and bread. Each person will also take home a hand-crafted bowl made by a student from...
CHICO, CA
colusacountynews.com

Football Roundup: Wins all-around for county teams

A blowout win over Durham last Friday night marked the third shutout this season for Colusa and should leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that the RedHawks are one of the favorites in the chase for the Northern Section Division IV crown. And while the defense has been exceptional,...
DURHAM, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance

SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
SACRAMENTO, CA

