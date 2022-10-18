Matthew W. Livell, 43, of Union, MO, formerly of Sullivan, MO, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Matthew William “Matt” Livell was born in St. Charles, MO on April 6, 1979. He was one of six children born to Patrick Harry and Louise Josephine (Barteau) Livell. Matt graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1998. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union Local 1839, where he had been employed for 23 years. Matt was very close to his large family and enjoyed spending time with them. They would often throw darts and washers and just hang out together. Matt also loved to play golf and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed life, was quick witted and had a nickname for everyone. Matt was always willing to lend a helping hand to his dad, Patrick, as well as the neighbors if they needed his help. Matt will be always be lovingly remembered by his father, siblings, niece and nephews, and many friends.

