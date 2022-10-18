Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Glam Up Your Fridge With This Nicole Richie-Approved Ceramic Egg Tray
Nothing makes us want to treat ourselves to an item we’ve been coveting quite like a celebrity endorsement. That’s where Etsy and Nicole Richie come in. The beloved reality television star, fashion designer, and entrepreneur teamed up with Etsy to release a crowd-sourced gift guide. Last month, the ultimate tastemaker asked her Instagram followers to name their favorite Etsy shops, and, 3,000 responses later, the results are in.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
housebeautiful.com
You Would Never Know This Luxe Berkshires Retreat Used to Be a Days Inn
Utter the phrase “open-air corridor” in regards to lodging and you’ll likely elicit a nose wrinkle. Life House Berkshires in Lenox, Massachusetts, however, changes that sentiment. The boutique hotel brand known for crafting site specific narratives in fabulous destinations is making magic in New England with a luxurious mountain getaway that used to be—wait for it—a Days Inn. As for the open-air corridor, it’s still there.
housebeautiful.com
How to Renovate a Rental Apartment
Renting a home is much easier and more affordable than buying one, but it can mean making aesthetic compromises (hello, peeling laminate and orange-tinged oak cabinets!). With some strategic thinking and carefully calculated investments of time and money, however, you can make a renal apartment your own. Don't settle for the landlord's taste in decor or lackadaisical approach to maintenance: It's time to "renovate" your rental apartment.
housebeautiful.com
How WallyGrow Planters Made Me the Best Plant Parent Ever
When I design a room, plants are always the perfect finishing touch. It quite literally adds freshness and brings new life into a space. While I'm able to effortlessly set up a plant wall or use greenery as accent pieces, I must confess I have a black thumb. I'm sadly terrible at keeping plants alive (even hard to kill low light indoor houseplants), but all that changed when I came across the super functional, adorable, and affordable WallyGrow planters.
housebeautiful.com
Sally Quinn Has Lived in Several Haunted Houses. Her Ghost Stories Are Wild
The full interview with Sally Quinn is featured in season of House Beautiful’s haunted house podcast, Dark House. Listen to the episode here. It's not every day that a prominent Washington journalist identifies as a witch who sees ghosts—but maybe we shouldn't be so surprised at the overlap, because said writer also confessed that we'd be shocked by how many well-known politicians in the capitol regularly consult astrologers. In a recent interview on House Beautiful's podcast Dark House, Sally Quinn divulged that all the houses she's lived in have been haunted. Growing up surrounded by active ghosts—as well as practitioners of voodoo, occultism, astrology, and other psychic phenomena—it's only natural that Quinn now leads "a life of spirits," as she puts it. "I'm psychic. My mother was a little bit, and my aunt was very psychic, too, all MacDougals," Quinn says. Ahead, hear all the haunted properties she's lived in throughout the years.
Comments / 1