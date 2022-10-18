Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
fhctoday.com
Penalties in Pink
The Spartan varsity football team faced off against Fort Zumwalt West in a home game on Oct. 7th. The pink-out themed game ended with a score of 7-28. However, despite their loss, the boys were able to hold strong and keep their spirits intact. Senior Spencer Flemming shares the biggest takeaways from their losses that can be used for improvement.
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show
Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
WILX-TV
Parade marches through St. Johns celebrating 97-year-old man’s birthday
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man got to enjoy a parade celebrating his 97th birthday. Community members at St. Johns celebrated the 97th birthday of George French on Saturday. George’s birthday is actually on Sunday, but the community decided to celebrate it on Saturday. His daughter, Lori Zelenka,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
awesomemitten.com
25 Best Towns to Shop Local in Michigan This Holiday Season
The holiday season is a time to enjoy being with family and friends, attend magical winter festivals and shows, see Christmas light displays, send a letter to Santa Claus, and visit Michigan Christmas towns. Of course, it’s also a time for gift-giving. To help you find the perfect Michigan...
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
WILX-TV
Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign. The two drivers were not students and no...
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan
As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake man dies in Farwell crash
A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
WISN
Two people rescued from Lake Michigan
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon. North Shore Battalion Chief said they received a call of two people "clinging" to an overturned sailboat at Atwater Beach. The pair was found north of Palisades road and was sent to the hospital after their recovery....
Michigan families receive additional food assistance benefits through October
Michigan is providing additional benefits for families through October.
UpNorthLive.com
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
Two Michigan Inmates Charged In Murders Of Teen Girl, Witness
Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau were charged in connection with the murders of teenager Brynn Bills and their friend Abby Hill. Authorities say Hill and Srebnik killed the girl, and that he and Wirgau subsequently murdered Hill. Two Michigan men who are in prison for gun possession are now facing...
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. Authorities have pinned some responsibility on Crumbley’s parents, portraying them as a dysfunctional pair who ignored their son’s mental health needs and happily provided a gun as a gift just days before the attack. They also face charges. Crumbley, 16, is due in court Monday.
