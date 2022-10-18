ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, MI

WILX-TV

Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
DEWITT, MI
fhctoday.com

Penalties in Pink

The Spartan varsity football team faced off against Fort Zumwalt West in a home game on Oct. 7th. The pink-out themed game ended with a score of 7-28. However, despite their loss, the boys were able to hold strong and keep their spirits intact. Senior Spencer Flemming shares the biggest takeaways from their losses that can be used for improvement.
1470 WFNT

Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show

Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
FENTON, MI
awesomemitten.com

25 Best Towns to Shop Local in Michigan This Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time to enjoy being with family and friends, attend magical winter festivals and shows, see Christmas light displays, send a letter to Santa Claus, and visit Michigan Christmas towns. Of course, it’s also a time for gift-giving. To help you find the perfect Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign. The two drivers were not students and no...
OKEMOS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
WISN

Two people rescued from Lake Michigan

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon. North Shore Battalion Chief said they received a call of two people "clinging" to an overturned sailboat at Atwater Beach. The pair was found north of Palisades road and was sent to the hospital after their recovery....
SHOREWOOD, WI
UpNorthLive.com

Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
LUZERNE, MI
Oxygen

Two Michigan Inmates Charged In Murders Of Teen Girl, Witness

Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau were charged in connection with the murders of teenager Brynn Bills and their friend Abby Hill. Authorities say Hill and Srebnik killed the girl, and that he and Wirgau subsequently murdered Hill. Two Michigan men who are in prison for gun possession are now facing...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. Authorities have pinned some responsibility on Crumbley’s parents, portraying them as a dysfunctional pair who ignored their son’s mental health needs and happily provided a gun as a gift just days before the attack. They also face charges. Crumbley, 16, is due in court Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE

