Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
Fox11online.com
Former Grand Chute police officer dies in the line of duty in Texas
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A former Grand Chute police officer died in the line of duty while serving in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem was hit and killed by a passing driver while assisting a DWI stop along a highway in Carrollton, Texas, just north of Dallas. The passing driver, an...
whby.com
Former Grand Chute officer killed while serving in Texas
CARROLLTON, Texas — A former Grand Chute police officer is killed in the line of duty in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem of the Carrollton Police Department was hit and killed while assisting a highway DWI investigation Tuesday night. Nothem served with the Grand Chute Police Department for numerous years...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
WDIO-TV
Up to 40 hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove,...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County teen dies at hospital, crashed on Saturday evening but not found until Sunday morning
BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers addresses Wisconsin gun violence on national TV
Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything" Updated: 4 hours ago. Lakayla Evans says she wants answers and she wants justice for her baby. Former Grand Chute...
Young victims of Pulaski bonfire explosion being treated in Milwaukee
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Pierce Manufacturing fire truck named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2022’
The Pierce Volterra electric fire truck was among 16 finalists in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition, with nearly half representing manufacturing companies in Northeast Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
Advance Titan
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
