Every wine-producing country has discovered an area where grapes grown there have proven to consistently make the better wines. In Chile, the Central Valley is the main grape-growing region and the center of winemaking in the country. The vineyards of the Central Valley butt up against the towering Andes Mountains and reap the reward of the mineral-rich water that runs off during rainstorms. It is this runoff water that gives the grapes, and the wines made from them, their signature mineral background that is their hallmark. It’s what helps to make Chilean wines both interesting and enjoyable.

1 DAY AGO