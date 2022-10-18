Read full article on original website
Opinion: Food insecurity becoming worldwide crisis
It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the hectic nature of our everyday lives. Toting kids to and from school, activities at all hours, putting in a solid day’s work and getting meals on the table often means that from the moment your eyes open to the time they close, it’s hard to process anything else.
EPA reaches settlement with UPS
The Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with United Parcel Service. UPS agreed to pay a civil penalty of $5.3 million to resolve allegations of hazardous waste violations at more than 1,100 facilities in 45 states and Puerto Rico. The allegations included failure to conduct proper on-site management of hazardous...
UMKC secures $30M donation
The University of Missouri-Kansas City has received a $30 million donation. The Sunderland Foundation's gift will be put toward a $120 million project called the Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Building. The building is slated to house new dental teaching clinics and more medical school teaching space.
